Veterinarians make shocking discovery after examining whale that washed ashore: 'Did not die by chance'

A Kenya Wildlife Service veterinarian discovered that a whale's death was caused by a plastic container stuck in its intestine.

The disheartening incident highlighted Kenya's growing plastic pollution problem and its impact on wildlife.

What's happening?

As The Eastleigh Voice reported, Dr. Asuka Takita identified the whale's cause of death after inspecting it at Leopard Beach in Kwale. The dead whale had washed up onto the beach around the end of 2025.

"This gentle giant did not die by chance — it died as a result of human pollution," Dr. Takita said.

The whale's death was a direct consequence of people littering in the region. As a result, the Kenya Wildlife Service has been urging communities to stop littering to protect their oceans and keep vulnerable animals safe.

Why is plastic pollution concerning?

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to marine animals because it persists in the ocean for many years after disposal.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

This issue is not just specific to Kenya; it's problematic worldwide. Plastic has been killing whales in North Carolina, Hawai'i, and many other places as well.

Autopsies of beached whales along many coastlines have revealed the tragic consequences of plastic pollution and how pervasive this type of waste is in our world today.

Over time, plastic waste breaks down into tiny particles known as microplastics, which have been linked to human health issues. As plastics slowly break down in our environment, they also release toxic gases that warm the planet and alter natural ecosystems.

What's being done about plastic in the oceans?

Fortunately, there are efforts underway to address plastic pollution and clean up areas like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

By reducing the amount of plastic floating in the oceans, we can decrease the chances of whales and other marine animals accidentally ingesting or becoming entangled in trash.

Meanwhile, researchers have been developing promising solutions, such as a liquid-based solvent that can remove over 98% of nanoplastics from water.

You can do your part to curb plastic pollution by using less plastic in daily life and encouraging others to do the same.

Fortunately, there are now many practical and affordable plastic alternatives for everything from food containers to grocery bags and the health and beauty products you use daily.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.