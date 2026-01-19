Officials implement total ban on everyday items that will force people to rethink consumption habits: 'Choose ... alternatives'

A city in the Philippines started the year with a total ban on single-use plastics — a bold move that would compel residents to change how they shop, eat, and manage waste.

Fortunately, the stricter policy is widely seen as a necessary step toward a cleaner future.

The local government of Sagay City has begun enforcing the Single-Use Plastic Regulation Ordinance, RPN News reported.

This prohibits street vendors, restaurants, and all other business establishments within the city from using plastic drinking cups, straws, cutlery, stirrers, gloves, packaging, and other single-use plastics.

The new citywide policy widens the scope of a previous ordinance that implemented "no plastic days" for only a couple of days a week. With the total ban, business owners must now explore more sustainable options, such as woven bags and compostable cutlery.

"Let's reduce waste, protect our seas and land, and choose reusable alternatives," the local government said in the press statement.

The government reported strong compliance among businesses. Residents are also encouraged to bring their own reusable containers and bags as they shop for everyday goods.

Plastic bans like this are much-needed. If plastic production and use continue to increase, plastic pollution is expected to more than double by 2040, according to a Pew report. However, the same report found that if existing policies remain enforced, pollution can be reduced by 83% in the next 15 years.

All 27 countries within the European Commission are on board with reducing waste from single-use plastic. Meanwhile, Alberta, along with other regions in Canada, has transitioned to eliminating single-use plastics with the support of its residents.

Other local governments would do well to follow suit with similar plastic bans. Encouraging residents to ditch plastic grocery bags and support brands with plastic-free packaging can help maintain cleaner parks and public spaces, healthier food systems, and more livable communities.

People are likely to support such moves. After all, public response to Sagay's decision has been largely positive:

"Support this!" a social media user commented on a Facebook post.

"We need cooperation for the betterment of our city," a resident remarked on another post.

"Let's start bringing our own baskets to market or recyclable bags to the shops," another suggested.

