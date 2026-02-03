Officials enact major ban that will force shoppers to change habits: 'All commercial establishments are prohibited'

  • Business Business

The city of Masantol in the Philippines has banned the sale and use of single-use plastic bags and styrofoam containers by all businesses in town.

A city in the Philippines has enacted a ban that will change the landscape of shopping for residents in an effort to cut down on waste and pollution. 

According to The Inquirer, the city of Masantol in the Pampanga region of the Philippines has banned both the sale and use of single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam containers by all businesses in town. 

While the law had been on the books since 2018, Mayor Danilo Guinto issued an executive order to strictly enforce the ban on bags and Styrofoam containers. 

"All commercial establishments are prohibited from using, distributing, selling, or providing single-use carry-out plastic bags, polystyrene foam (Styrofoam/Styropor), or similar materials as packaging or containers for goods, food, produce, or other products at the point of sale," it read. 

Plastic waste is a massive global problem, and it's particularly challenging in parts of the Philippines. Neither plastic nor Styrofoam breaks down naturally, and both can pollute and clutter waterways and soil for centuries. 

While they don't degrade, they break down into tiny particles known as microplastics, which are associated with serious health issues

However, in the Philippines, there is a complicating factor: it's not uncommon to see trash being burned, including plastic waste. 

Burning plastic bags and Styrofoam produces toxic fumes that can be fatal, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Capital Poison Center

Masantol isn't the only place banning bags; it's an increasingly common occurrence globally. California, counties in Maryland, and New York State have all banned bags, along with hundreds of other cities and states around the world.   

The new law imposes a fine of 500 pesos ($8.50) for a first offense, 1,000 pesos ($17.01) for a second, and 2,500 pesos ($42.52), a potential 90-day jail sentence, and loss of business licensing for a year for subsequent offenses. 

