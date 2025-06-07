Coca-Cola unveils bold new initiative to revolutionize power grid: 'We are just getting started'

The power play could set a precedent for others in the region.

What if your favorite beverage helped modernize the power grid? By joining a newly expanded energy program in the Philippines, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines is giving its manufacturing sites more control over how they source and use electricity.

Under the government's Retail Competition and Open Access program, large electricity users can leave the traditional grid setup and choose their power suppliers. That means lower rates, more flexible contracts, and better visibility into how much energy is used and wasted. After the program opened commercially in Mindanao in March, Coca-Cola was one of the first big names to opt in, reported the Manila Bulletin.

Three of Coca-Cola's plants — Misamis Oriental, Davao City, and Davao del Sur — are already on the new system, with Zamboanga soon to follow. All four buy their electricity from AdventEnergy, a subsidiary of AboitizPower.

"CCEAP is an active participant in the country's energy transition," said Frank Garcia, CCEAP vice president for supply chain. "As partners in championing renewable energy, we share in AboitizPower's goal to build an environmentally sustainable future for all."

In addition to more stable service and potentially lower bills, the partnership offers real-time monitoring tools that help companies spot inefficiencies and cut back on unnecessary energy use.

"These suppliers provide competitive rates and flexible contract terms," said Arline Janine Octavo, CCEAP category manager for raw materials. "Additionally, RES offers advanced analytics and monitoring tools that enable companies to track their energy usage in real time."

CCEAP said it hopes these changes not only improve its supply chain but also contribute to broader infrastructure upgrades in the region. That's good news for consumers, especially as Coca-Cola explores more ways to reduce energy waste and switch to renewable power across its operations.

"Our clean energy roadmap includes transitioning to 100% renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, and strategic partnerships to deliver on our sustainability commitments," Garcia said, per the Manila Bulletin. "We believe that we are just getting started towards helping create a more robust energy infrastructure in the Philippines."

While this shift is a meaningful move toward sustainability, Coca-Cola has a long way to go. The company continues to face major criticism for its plastic pollution, regularly ranking as the world's top plastic polluter. Energy upgrades can help reduce the carbon footprint of production, but without major changes to packaging and waste, environmental advocates say the progress won't be enough.

Coca-Cola's latest transition shows how large companies can use scale to drive change while cutting costs and reducing risks. Whether this is the start of a broader clean energy shift or just a smart business decision, the power play could set a precedent for others in the region.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.