Coca-Cola, PepsiCo forced to change packaging after new government mandate: 'We may have to take legal recourse'

"The timing is bad, ahead of peak summer."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Getty Images

India is taking bold steps to reduce plastic waste with a new rule requiring beverage giants to use recycled materials in their packaging, The Economic Times reported.

Starting April 1, 2025, companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo must exclusively use PET bottles with at least 30% recycled plastic content. That percentage will increase by 10% annually until it reaches 60% by fiscal 2028-29.

The end goal of this new rule is a sustainable circular economy where plastic bottles are collected, recycled, and made into new bottles.

For everyday consumers, this could mean slightly higher prices in the short term, as companies may pass on some of the estimated 30% cost increase. However, the long-term benefits include less plastic pollution in public spaces and waterways.

The policy could also inspire innovation in packaging, with companies exploring alternatives such as biodegradable or plant-based materials.

But the transition won't be easy. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India authorizes only five plants to produce food-grade recycled PET, and the capacity of all five combined meets just 15% of average demand.

PET bottles currently account for about 70% of beverage packaging in India, as they're considered more convenient than glass and cheaper than cans.

Some companies are considering legal action, with one unnamed executive telling The Economic Times: "We may have to take legal recourse and take anticipatory stay if the deadline is not extended. The timing is bad, ahead of peak summer. We are investing in capacity, but capacity increases are two-three years away."

While this policy pushes big beverage companies in a greener direction, helping them take more responsibility for their environmental impacts, they still have a long way to go to address their environmental footprints.

