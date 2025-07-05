Coca-Cola announces new deal to address pressing issue in major market: 'Exemplifies our long-term vision'

Beverage giant Coca-Cola has signed a memorandum of understanding to help bring clean water to remote communities in the Philippines, according to Punto.

The Flowing Opportunities project, in conjunction with the Philippine Business for Social Progress and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, will build a solar-powered groundwater treatment facility in Santo Tomas.

Nearby San Jose will be equipped with a solar-powered desalination system.

Plastic waste management is planned to be built into these facilities so residents can trade water bottles for more water. The catch is that the water generated at these facilities would be for sale.

Coca-Cola has faced accusations elsewhere of putting a stranglehold on freshwater supplies, so it's interesting to see the company empowering others to capitalize on water access.

Water in the Philippines has been threatened by tourism, climate change, and urbanization. 27% of the country's population lives in water-stressed zones.

Using solar-powered facilities and supporting plastic reuse are both good measures to bake into the Flowing Opportunities initiative, although Coca-Cola has a long way to go to break even on its environmental record.

The company is the single largest source of plastic pollution in the world, and has engaged in misleading marketing regarding the circularity of its products. Many consumers have taken to full-blown boycotts due to Coca-Cola's business practices.

However, equitable water access and reduced plastic use are steps in the right direction.

Coca-Cola argues that the financial opportunity for participants in the new program in the Philippines should lead to long-term solutions.

"The Flowing Opportunities project exemplifies our long-term vision to help build more water-secure communities through innovative and sustainable solutions," said Tony Del Rosario, president of Coca-Cola Philippines, per Punto.

"Combining clean water access with livelihood opportunities enables us to empower communities while contributing to broader efforts in securing the country's water future," Del Rosario continued.

