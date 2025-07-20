Researchers make disturbing discovery after examining human reproductive fluid: 'This is not an isolated finding'

"We don't know if they have a direct effect on the capacity of a couple to conceive and carry a baby to term."

Scientists have detected microplastics in human semen and follicular fluid, the liquid that surrounds an egg in an ovarian follicle.

"This is not an isolated finding –– it appears to be quite common," lead research author Dr. Emilio Gómez-Sánchez told CNN Health.

These tiny particles are the remnants that persist in the environment when plastics break down. They are sometimes so small that they are not visible to the naked eye, and they have been found in the ocean, drinking water, food, and in the living tissue of wild animals and humans.

What's happening?

The study, published in the journal Human Reproduction, has not yet been peer reviewed. It sampled 25 women and 18 men, with microplastics found in 69% of follicular fluid and 55% of seminal fluid.

Gómez-Sánchez was not surprised that microplastics were present, as that outcome had been suggested by previous research, but he was surprised by how common it was.

Microplastics enter the body through ingestion, inhalation, and skin contact. They can enter the bloodstream and be distributed throughout the body and have been detected in various other organs.

The study found nine different types of microplastics in the reproductive fluids studied.

Why is the presence of microplastics in the human reproductive system concerning?

The chemicals used in the plastic production process present a threat. When those chemicals leach from microplastics into the body, they can cause health risks.

Multiple types of plastic were present in reproductive fluids at varying levels, with polyamide, polyurethane, and polyethylene found in over 50% of follicular fluid samples, and polytetrafluoroethylene and polyethylene terephthalate found in over 30% of follicular fluid samples.

Gómez-Sánchez said, "We don't know if they have a direct effect on the capacity of a couple to conceive and carry a baby to term."

Most research on microplastic exposure to date has been conducted on animals, so there is not a lot of direct evidence regarding their effects on humans.

What can be done about microplastics in the human reproductive system?

This study will hopefully lead to more funding and focus on further research on how microplastics affect the human reproductive systems of women and men, as well as how they affect other aspects of human health.

While we don't know everything about the long-term effects of microplastic exposure, we can do our best to reduce our use of plastics, particularly in food containers and cookware. Using reusable glass, metal, or bamboo food and water containers is a fairly simple place to start.

Gómez-Sánchez said, "Reproduction is a complex equation, and microplastics are a variable in this equation."

