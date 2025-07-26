BMW leaves Tesla in the dust with next-gen EV boasting unbelievable range — here's when it will hit the roads

The model is undergoing a major face-lift from a "quirky carbon-fiber hatchback" to a legitimate competitor in the premium EV sedan space.

BMW is making major moves with its Neue Klasse line of electric vehicles. Now, the renowned German brand is taking specific aim at the Tesla Model 3 with an exciting model release.

Interesting Engineering reported on the 2027 i3, which will be offered in at least six different versions, or trims. The publication noted that the model is undergoing a major facelift from a "quirky carbon-fiber hatchback" to a legitimate competitor in the premium EV sedan space.

The top-performance trim, the i3 M60 xDrive, is rumored to have eye-popping features, including its ability to generate 630 horsepower. That would surpass the Model 3's performance of 510 horsepower, and surely allow the model to challenge Tesla's 2.9-second 0 to 60 mph speed.

Another feature worth mentioning is range, where versions like the i3 40 and i3 50 could outcompete Tesla's long-range Model 3 offerings. Sources told Interesting Engineering that the i3 50 could hit a remarkable 560 miles on one charge, which would best the Tesla Model 3 Long Range by 200 miles.

The positive comparisons carry over to BMW's charging speed. The i3 is set to charge up to 217 miles in 10 minutes using 300-400 kilowatt fast charging powered by its sixth-generation battery technology. That easily bests Tesla's 250 kW top charging speed and capabilities of 175 miles in 15 minutes.

BMW also recently confirmed that the Neue Klasse models will have the North American Charging Standard port, per BMW Blog. That makes them compatible with Superchargers, undercutting a major selling point Tesla once had of drivers being able to charge in the vast Supercharger network.

The i3's lofty offering is an exciting development for current EV drivers and those considering making their next car an EV. EVs offer drivers industry-low maintenance costs, a reduction in tailpipe pollution, a quieter ride, and substantial fuel savings.

The overall move to EVs from gas-powered cars is better for the planet, too, even as aspects of EVs, such as battery mining, make it an imperfect technology.

One way consumers can maximize their EVs is by generating their own clean energy through installing solar panels instead of relying on the grid or public charging stations. EnergySage can make the process easy and help homeowners save up to $10,000 by gathering quotes from vetted installers.

For those counting down the days until the i3 hits the roads, an early 2027 release looks likely with production ramping up in July 2026.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.