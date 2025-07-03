Auto expert shares honest thoughts after test-driving BMW's high-tech new model: 'This thing stops so smoothly and cleanly'

"This is the EV to get!"

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the forthcoming line of BMW Neue Klasse electric vehicles. After a sparkling review from an industry expert, it seems the anticipation is warranted.

InsideEVs shared contributor Tim Stevens' video review and extensive written review, which highlighted several major advancements on BMW's previous offerings.

BMW flew out Stevens to France to put a near-production prototype of the 2026 BMW iX3 through the paces. One big claim from BMW is that its Neue Klasse platform will dramatically improve charging speeds.

Stevens observed this in action, as the iX3 actually briefly exceeded its listed max charging speed of 400 kilowatts to hit 403 kW. To be fair, Stevens clarified that in the 10 minutes he observed, it averaged a still-robust 318 kW charging speed and added a projected 217 miles in range.

While the fast charging lived up to the hype, it was far from the only thing to impress Stevens. The reviewer raved about the car's integrated braking system, smooth ride, and "flashy" interior.

A key catalyst for these improvements is that the Neue Klasse has a completely integrated system so that functions such as regenerative braking and antilock braking work together harmoniously for improved one-pedal driving.

"This thing stops so smoothly and cleanly that if you close your eyes, you can't tell when it's stopped rolling," Stevens wrote.

Stevens' review is music to the ears of EV drivers and those weighing the switch. EVs already offer major fuel savings, industry-low maintenance costs, and reduced tailpipe pollution.

BMW's improvements should help quell range anxiety and build on the brand's reputation for best-in-class driving performance for its range of vehicles.

For EV drivers, powering their vehicles with their own clean energy is an appetizing proposition to avoid the costs of public charging or grid electricity prices. EnergySage can help customers compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installation.

Meanwhile, users on InsideEVs were tantalized by the iX3.

"The specs on this are fantastic," one wrote. "With a ~400 mile range and a 400 kw max charging speed, it offers a no compromise solution."

Another gushed, "This is the EV to get!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.