New report says Tesla Model 3 outshines rivals in one key category — here are the details

The European New Car Assessment Programme's (Euro NCAP) testing of new vehicles has led to the Tesla Model 3 being named the safest new car for sale in Europe in 2025, as reported by Teslarati.

The car scored a 359 out of 400 possible points across all major safety categories, setting the bar for vehicle safety.

Euro NCAP has stricter testing protocols in 2025. The Tesla Model 3 earned a score of 90% for adult occupant protection, 93% for child occupant protection, 89% for pedestrian protection, and 87% for its Safety Assist systems.

The 2025 Tesla Model 3 updates to its advanced driver assistance features received high marks in a WhatCar report. These features include the autonomous emergency braking system, Intelligent Speed Assistant, and child presence detection system. Other important safety features, including the pedestrian-friendly pop-up hood and robust crash protection for front and side collisions, were also noted. The updated Model 3 is also able to detect complex maneuvers by vulnerable road users, such as making unprotected turns across traffic.

The improved safety features of the Tesla Model 3 and its resulting distinction as the safest car on the road in Europe is great news for EV adopters. This, along with the recent price drop, may result in an uptick Tesla sales. This would be in contrast to Tesla's recent decline in market share.

Switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV is an environmentally friendly move, so increased safety and lower prices can help more vehicle owners see the advantages and take the leap. The more drivers who adopt EVs, the better it is for the environment.

EVs are considered to be more environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles primarily because they do not produce tailpipe pollution, so there are no exhaust emissions that contribute to poor air quality and the warming of the planet.

The enhanced safety features of the Tesla Model 3 are noteworthy, hopefully making the EVs more attractive to those in the market for a new vehicle. Combined with the potential cost savings and environmental benefits, these advantages may lead to wider EV adoption — great news for consumers and the planet.

