Tesla reveals eyebrow-raising update for its Supercharger network — here's what's happening

Tesla has been making significant strides in 2025 to expand its Supercharger network. The company added about 2,200 new Supercharger stalls in Q1 this year, reported Not a Tesla App, making quick charging more accessible to electric vehicle owners.

Tesla owns and operates more than 60,000 Supercharger stalls across the globe. While Tesla's stock has regained some value after plummeting, the company has struggled with sales and brand reputation amid CEO Elon Musk's political activities and his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency. Despite sales slumping in Norway (a country that overwhelmingly prioritizes EVs), the United States, and Europe, Tesla is still growing its Supercharger footprint.

Not a Tesla App detailed that Tesla delivered 1.4 terawatt-hours of energy to EVs through 42 million charging sessions in Q1 of 2025 for a 26% year-over-year growth. That energy replaced millions of gallons of gas and kept loads of carbon dioxide out of the environment.

The charging stations allow EV owners to gain as many as 200 more miles in about 15 minutes. That's essential when traveling long distances.

But the build-out hasn't been entirely smooth sailing. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is moving toward exclusive usage of Applegreen Electric along the Turnpike. This will result in the removal of 64 Tesla Supercharger stalls, reported ABC 7. To prepare for the change, Tesla erected 116 stalls off Turnpike exits.

Adding to the network is good news for current Tesla owners and anyone thinking of switching to an EV. Tesla estimates typical gas savings of about $800 per year by driving one of its vehicles and powering up at a Supercharger station, depending on the model, how much you drive, and your local gas prices. Having more Superchargers available makes it easier to find power for your EV wherever you end up traveling.

The move could also encourage more widespread adoption of environmentally friendly EVs. EVs don't produce tailpipe pollution like gas-powered vehicles do, meaning cleaner air and fewer climate-warming emissions for the communities they drive through. And the Superchargers aren't only compatible with Tesla EVs. As Inside EVs detailed, many manufacturers have worked with Tesla to provide their customers access to the charging network.

Tesla owner Robert Martin (@RobbyMD3) shared their experience switching to EVs on X. "Going @Tesla was the best decision for our family. I drive 100 miles every day, and pay $15 a month for unlimited charging from 12 AM-6 AM with @teslaenergy or Tesla electric. Saves me probably $600 a month in gas for an equivalent vehicle."

If you have an EV or are thinking of getting one, consider pairing your EV with at-home solar energy. It's an even cheaper way to power your EV than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

