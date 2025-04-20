Home energy expert reveals clear new trend in Tesla home battery sales: 'Are people sick of Tesla?'

"It was the choice of 73% of solar shoppers on EnergySage."

You've probably noticed that polarizing Elon Musk opinions are leading some Tesla EV owners to put anti-Elon bumper stickers on their cars or even look to sell their EVs. There are also unfortunate instances of vandalism targeting Tesla vehicle owners within the tense political climate.

Now, as EnergySage detailed on its Instagram account, the anti-Tesla backlash is spreading to solar. Fortunately, there are plenty of other choices for homeowners looking to stay away from the brand's Powerwall 3, a top home battery system, though EnergySage took a moment to assess the Tesla tech and its competition on their own merits.

The scoop

The video kicks off with the critical question: "Are people sick of Tesla?"

It turns out that the answer is a definitive yes, for some. The narrator notes that the Powerwall 3 is loved by homeowners and installers alike, and before President Donald Trump's inauguration, it was the choice of 73% of solar shoppers on EnergySage.

Since the inauguration, the number has dropped nine points to 64%. Not a massive drop, but the video notes that 68% of homeowners who messaged installers about Tesla specifically asked for an alternative with many citing Musk's politics. That suggests there's real motivation to stay away that may affect the company's bottom line in this sector as well.

How it's helping

Installing solar is one of the best ways to save money on energy bills by generating your own clean energy. It also bolsters the grid while helping get away from dirty energy that is warming the planet with dangerous consequences. As a bonus, solar energy and a battery setup can keep the lights on during blackouts and extreme weather.

EnergySage is a TCD-vetted company that provides free tools to compare quotes, get advice, and connect with installers who can help you pick out the tech best for you, so the staff there knows their stuff.

Outside of Tesla, EnergySage said EG4, FranklinWH, and Villara all make top solar battery options worth considering that are strong Powerwall 3 alternatives.

According to EnergySage, all have different pros and cons when compared to the Powerwall 3. For what it's worth, the Villara VillaGrid+ is EnergySage's overall top pick as the best battery, but it has many differences from the Powerwall 3 that buyers will have to take into consideration.

What everyone's saying

Tesla may be down, but don't count them out just yet. The video notes many installers still regard it as the best option for homeowners, and they aren't expecting the Powerwall to go anywhere. Solar battery experts back up the positive sentiments around its tech.

It is significant, though, that the video mentions that some installers are indeed shifting their focus away from Tesla in favor of alternative brands.

