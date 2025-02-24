  • Home Home

Energy expert gives honest breakdown of next-gen Tesla home tech — it can even protect you from blackouts

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

A YouTube video from EnergySage (@EnergySage) reveals why Tesla's Powerwall has become America's most popular home battery storage system, making it easier and more cost-effective for homeowners to store solar energy.

The short explainer outlines how Tesla, known best for electric cars, "isn't really a car company — they're an energy storage company," focused on both mobile and stationary power solutions. Their Powerwall battery system helps people save money while making home energy more reliable.

Since launching in 2015, the Powerwall has gone through several iterations. The current Powerwall Plus boasts 13.5 kilowatt-hours of storage and can output up to 7 kilowatts of continuous power. At just over 5 feet tall and less than half a foot deep, it packs substantial capacity into a sleek package.

The system stores extra electricity generated by solar panels instead of returning it to the utility grid. This stored power can then be used during outages or peak rate periods. For homes with solar panels but without one-to-one net metering, the Powerwall helps maximize savings by keeping more solar production on-site.

While the upfront cost ranges from $17,000 for the Powerwall 2 to $20,000 for the Powerwall Plus, federal tax credits reduce the price by at least 30%. Many states offer additional incentives that lower costs further. To ensure you're able to capitalize on these incentives, though, you might want to act fast — as they might not be around much longer.

Going solar with battery storage like the Powerwall is one of the most intelligent ways to reduce monthly energy bills while decreasing pollution. The technology continues advancing — Tesla plans to release an even more capable Powerwall 3 with higher output and capacity.

Ready to explore solar and storage options? EnergySage's free tools make it simple to get installation estimates and compare quotes from pre-screened local contractors. Their marketplace approach helps homeowners find the best deals while ensuring quality installations.

The Powerwall exemplifies how energy storage technology keeps improving and becoming more accessible. As extreme weather events increase, batteries paired with solar give homes reliable backup power while saving money and reducing overheating pollution every day.

