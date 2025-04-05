Tesla owner shares how he boosted his EV's resale value by thousands: 'I was compensated the best that I could be'

A Tesla-focused YouTuber posted a video explaining how he got the most out of selling his used Model 3 using a battery monitoring service.

The Kobra ToldYa (@KobraToldYa) YouTube channel shared a video explaining how he used Recurrent's free battery monitoring service to determine what his used Tesla was worth — something that may be of particular interest for a lot of Tesla drivers right now, with reports suggesting higher rates of listings to sell them used.

When he decided to sell his Model 3 to upgrade to Model Y last year, he said he had mixed feelings about letting the car go. But he wanted to be sure he received a decent payout. He had the Model 3 since 2020 and explored several selling options before getting the best offer.

He received a trade-in estimate from Tesla for $21,400. He considered the offer but said, "I hear Tesla lowballs."

Next, he visited sites like CarMax, Carvana, and Kelley Blue Book. These offers range from $22,000 to $23,220.

Kobra went to his Recurrent account, which had been monitoring his Model 3 battery's health. With a battery report, he received an informed estimate that the car was worth around $24,300. Not only did Recurrent give him this reliable estimate, but it also connected him with dealers to make the selling process seamless.

After getting a decent offer, he prepared to drop off his car with a Recurrent-affiliated dealership. Then, a dealership that saw his car through Kelley Blue Book called. They wanted to buy the car and were willing to beat Recurrent's offer by $200.

Ultimately, he was able to sell his used Tesla for a fair price and move on to his new Model Y. Now that EVs have grown in popularity over the last 15 years, the EV resale market is flourishing. EV owners can sell their used cars and upgrade to the latest model. And people looking to switch to an EV can save money by purchasing a gently used vehicle.

In the video, Kobra ToldYa explained that even though he didn't end up selling the vehicle through Recurrent, the service and its proof of battery health helped him get a superb offer, and he would have pulled the trigger had it not been for the late higher offer that came through KBB. He said, "Honestly, I was sad to let my Model 3 go, but at least I was compensated the best that I could be."

Commenters were grateful for the advice. One person said, "Great to see your process."

Another celebrated the win with Kobra, saying, "Way to get top offer!"



