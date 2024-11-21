Rooftop solar stuns neighborhood after widespread blackout: 'Only house on the whole street with the lights on'

After growing tired of regular blackouts, one homeowner installed a solar panel system and battery storage and was amazed at the results the next time the power went out.

In the r/solar subreddit, the original poster shared that when the blackout began around 5:30 p.m., their battery seamlessly took over, minus a slight light flicker. The battery supported power to the house all the way until 8:30 a.m. the following day, when the solar panels began producing power again.

The OP explained they were able to continue life as usual, cooking dinner and watching television with their family. They were the "only house on the whole street with the lights on all evening."

"These things are awesome," added the OP. Many homeowners in America agree. With a steady increase in growth over the last decade, the U.S. solar market is expected to triple in size by 2028, according to a report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie, summarized by Electrek.

Rooftop solar, community solar, and battery storage help consumers lower their power bills and become more resilient in the face of extreme weather events, which frequently cause power outages.

By reducing demand on the power grid, solar power users actually help cut down power costs for their entire communities. Inside Climate News reported on a new study that revealed major savings are possible when residents and businesses reduce demand on the power grid.

This lowers the need for utility companies to spend money fixing and replacing old electrical wiring and equipment, which can lead to community-wide savings.

Renewable energy sources like solar also help the environment by replacing dirty fuel alternatives and reducing pollution. Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and help our planet.

There are many different products and providers to choose from when installing a home solar system and storage. EnergySage has created a way to streamline this process and help you find the best providers in your area.

Commenters on the Reddit post agreed that solar is a worthwhile investment that saves money in the long run and helps homeowners get through power outages.

One user said, "I've had [solar] for 2 years and love it."

Another Redditor said, "This is awesome, thanks for sharing!"

One user wrote, "Go solar!"

