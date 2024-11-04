This Tesla solar tech is surprisingly affordable — here's how it can help future-proof your home

"I'd say the Powerwall is still the industry standard."

When you think of Tesla, your mind might jump to "premium" if you're a glass-half-full person, or "expensive" if you're more inclined to lean half-empty.

That's why it's refreshing that Tesla's solar tech offering, the Powerwall 3, is surprisingly affordable and cost-effective for consumers looking to future-proof their homes. Per EnergySage, the Powerwall 3 "costs less than almost all" of its competitors while packing more power than most of them.

"I'd say the Powerwall is still the industry standard," commented Spencer Fields, head of research at EnergySage. That's great news for consumers considering the competitive price and industry-leading tech of the Tesla product.

The Powerwall 3 and other home battery systems offer a way for homeowners to up their energy resilience, assist the grid, and maximize their panels. The Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes households as well with a 30% tax credit.

The gains for individuals are easy to identify when it comes to future-proofing in the wake of ever-increasing extreme weather events. According to Tesla, the Powerwall 3 can power 95% of homes with just one unit. That pays off when the grid experiences outages in floods, storms, or heat waves.

In states like California and Texas, giant batteries have come in handy in stemming outages and delivering clean power at increasingly higher rates. The phenomenon can certainly factor on a smaller scale in neighborhoods if energy companies are willing to get proactive in embracing clean energy.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Battery systems like Tesla's recently launched Powerwall 3 add communal benefits in all conditions. Researchers at the University of Texas recently released a study demonstrating that investing in clean energy systems like batteries and solar power would reduce a neighborhood's utility bills by 40%.

On an individual level, powering your household with rooftop solar already delivers numerous benefits for homeowners.

For one thing, installing solar can save residents between $25,000 and $33,000 over the lifetime of the panels, per Forbes estimates. Additionally, the Inflation Reduction Act similarly dangles a 30% tax credit that sweetens the deal even further. Another big positive is lowering individual reliance on dirty energy, like oil and gas, that pollutes the planet.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

For consumers looking to tap into solar and battery systems like the Powerwall 3, EnergySage offers free tools to get solar and battery installation estimates and compare quotes in your area.



💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. Use EnergySage's free tool today to cut through the noise, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.