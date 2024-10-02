Tesla announces new production capability of over 700,000 Powerwalls per year: 'Massive ramp-up in capacity'

While Tesla is known for its electric vehicles and EV charging, its innovation extends further to clean energy.

In a new video, Tesla announced it has the capacity to make 700,000 of its Powerwall home battery systems per year, as reported by Electrek.

The video showcases the Powerwall 3 being built at Tesla's factory in Sparks, Nevada. It boasts the efficiency of the battery that operates in both hot and cold climates. The Powerwall 3 can power 95% of homes with a single unit, the video claims.

"One Powerwall can be built every 25 seconds," the video says. "Providing 10 GWh of backup energy."

Tesla launched the Powerwall in 2015. It is a home battery that stores energy generated by solar panels or the grid. When there are power outages, the Powerwall can continue to power your home. The Powerwall 3 is Tesla's most efficient system, storing 130% more energy than the previous system. This is great enough to provide power to homes, charge electric vehicles, and power heat pumps.

Last year, Tesla announced it had installed 500,000 Powerwalls worldwide, and it isn't slowing down. By February 2024, it was over 600,000 worldwide. Tesla's factory in Nevada set a new record by producing 500 Powerwalls in a single shift.

"Based on this announcement, it looks like the Powerwall 3 is also more easily manufacturable because that's a massive ramp-up in capacity," wrote Fred Lambert.

Tesla's Solar Roof is an attractive system built into the roof for switching your home's energy from dirty energy sources to solar power.

The solar roof coupled with the Powerwall 3 provides homeowners with the ability to save money on energy while helping to reduce air and water pollution as well as lessening the threat of climate-driven weather disasters.

"Make no mistake: the Powerwall is a force multiplier for any consumer with solar panels," one commenter said.

"I basically need a Powerwall," said another.

