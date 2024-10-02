  • Business Business

Tesla announces new production capability of over 700,000 Powerwalls per year: 'Massive ramp-up in capacity'

While Tesla is known for its electric vehicles and EV charging, its innovation extends further to clean energy.

by Robert English
While Tesla is known for its electric vehicles and EV charging, its innovation extends further to clean energy.

Photo Credit: iStock

In a new video, Tesla announced it has the capacity to make 700,000 of its Powerwall home battery systems per year, as reported by Electrek

The video showcases the Powerwall 3 being built at Tesla's factory in Sparks, Nevada. It boasts the efficiency of the battery that operates in both hot and cold climates. The Powerwall 3 can power 95% of homes with a single unit, the video claims.

"One Powerwall can be built every 25 seconds," the video says. "Providing 10 GWh of backup energy." 

Tesla launched the Powerwall in 2015. It is a home battery that stores energy generated by solar panels or the grid. When there are power outages, the Powerwall can continue to power your home. The Powerwall 3 is Tesla's most efficient system, storing 130% more energy than the previous system. This is great enough to provide power to homes, charge electric vehicles, and power heat pumps.

Last year, Tesla announced it had installed 500,000 Powerwalls worldwide, and it isn't slowing down. By February 2024, it was over 600,000 worldwide. Tesla's factory in Nevada set a new record by producing 500 Powerwalls in a single shift.

"Based on this announcement, it looks like the Powerwall 3 is also more easily manufacturable because that's a massive ramp-up in capacity," wrote Fred Lambert.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While Tesla is known for its electric vehicles and EV charging, its innovation extends further to clean energy. Tesla's Solar Roof is an attractive system built into the roof for switching your home's energy from dirty energy sources to solar power.

The solar roof coupled with the Powerwall 3 provides homeowners with the ability to save money on energy while helping to reduce air and water pollution as well as lessening the threat of climate-driven weather disasters.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🔘 Energy independence ⚡

🔘 Lower power bills 💰

🔘 Helping the planet 🌎

🔘 No chance I ever go solar 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Make no mistake: the Powerwall is a force multiplier for any consumer with solar panels," one commenter said. 

"I basically need a Powerwall," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x