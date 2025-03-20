Tesla owner shares photos after waking up to disturbing discovery on vehicle's surface: 'An easy target'

The owner asked the community for repair cost estimates and advice.

A Tesla owner shared a frustrating experience on Reddit: They woke up to find their Model Y with a scratch that suspiciously looks like it got keyed.

The deep scratch along the surface is just one example of an unsettling trend of vandalism targeting electric vehicles and charging stations, with Tesla seemingly facing an even higher rate lately.

There have been several documented instances of Teslas being vandalized, even in broad daylight, and that rise in cases has come at the same time as company CEO Elon Musk's polarizing involvement in politics, per CNN.

One feature the cars have that may increase public awareness of these cases is their built-in "Sentry Mode" security cameras, because you have proof when someone damages your vehicle, like when a window gets broken into.

In this case, the owner asked the r/TeslaModelY subreddit community for repair cost estimates and advice, and they didn't get the most reassuring answers.

"Definitely looks keyed," one commenter said. "Probably will cost around $3000-$6000 depending on Tesla certified shop cost."

There has been a rise in protests at Tesla dealerships in addition to vandalism of individual cars amid Musk's decision-making atop the U.S.'s newly named Department of Government Efficiency, per the Hill and Associated Press. Protesters in San Diego were seen holding signs with messages like "Boycott Tesla" and "Save Social Security."

Alan Gin, associate professor of economics at University of San Diego, says no car company has seen such a dramatic swing in public sentiment in such a short time, according to The Hill.

"Tesla is an easy target," said Randy Blazak, a sociologist who studies political violence, according to the Associated Press. "They're rolling down our streets. They have dealerships in our neighborhoods."

The growing animosity toward Tesla vehicles has caused financial burdens for car owners and may be a contributor to deterring people from EV adoption. That could have damaging effects, as it's crucial to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and cut harmful pollution.

While it's true that producing an EV battery has a higher upfront carbon footprint than manufacturing a gas-powered car, studies show that EVs offset these emissions within a few years of use.

At the end of the day, keying a Tesla won't stop adoption of EVs or hurt Tesla's bottom line; it simply hurts car owners — making their repair bills as inflated as a gas station receipt and in many cases wasting resources.

