Supplier issues major recall after dangerous contamination is found in popular snack cups — here's what you need to know

A popular grab-and-go snack just got pulled from store shelves — and for a reason that could have long-term implications for how we think about food safety and packaging.

GBC Food Services has issued a Class II recall of two of its "Supreme Produce" peanut butter snack cups due to potential plastic contamination, according to Food Safety News. More than 1,000 units were sold across four states — and customers are being urged to throw them out immediately.

What's happening?

The recall affects two snack packs: the Apple & PB Snack Cup and the Celery & PB Snack Cup. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the plastic fragments were found in peanut butter to-go cups included in the snacks.

The products were distributed to retailers in Georgia, Michigan, Indiana, and Tennessee and have best-by dates between April 12 and May 6, 2025. A total of 1,028 units are affected.

Although the FDA has classified this as a Class II recall — meaning it's unlikely to cause serious harm — ingesting plastic can still result in injuries to the mouth, throat, and digestive tract.

Why is this concerning?

Accidental plastic contamination in food isn't just gross — it's dangerous. The human body isn't designed to process plastic, and even small fragments can lead to choking, internal damage, or long-term health issues if exposure continues over time.

This incident serves as a reminder that our reliance on plastic throughout the food system — from manufacturing to packaging — opens the door to mistakes that directly impact our health.

And it's not just about the big chunks. Scientists are still trying to understand the full impact of microplastics, which have already been found in human brains, reproductive organs, blood, and breast milk.

While we don't yet know all the health implications, the evidence suggests that the accumulation of plastic in our bodies could be a major public health concern.

What's being done about it?

In the wake of ongoing concerns around plastic and food safety, some governments and companies are taking action. India, France, and England have already banned certain types of plastic cutlery, and California recently outlawed plastic produce bags. Meanwhile, startups are developing compostable packaging made from seaweed, food waste, and even fungi.

For everyday shoppers, the best defense is awareness — and a few easy swaps. Opt for fresh, unpackaged snacks when you can, support brands cutting back on plastic, and trade single-use items like plastic wrap for longer-lasting alternatives such as beeswax or silicone. These simple choices can lead to a healthier kitchen and a cleaner future.

Because when it comes to plastic in your peanut butter, that's a hard no.

