Unilever subsidiary spurs new investment deal ahead of government-mandated packaging change: 'A significant step'

As India gears up for a sweeping packaging reform that could change the way everyday items are made and sold, one of the country's biggest brands is stepping up to meet the moment.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), the company behind familiar household names like Lakmé, Surf Excel, Dove, Lux, Axe, and many more, has just acquired a 14.3% stake in Lucro Plastecycle — a company focused on recycling flexible plastic waste — according to NDTV Profit.

The move comes just before the Indian government's new guidelines take effect on April 1, requiring brands to use more recycled and reused plastic in their packaging.

That is a big shift — and a big opportunity.

Lucro specializes in turning post-consumer plastic waste into usable products, contributing to what's known as a circular plastic economy. This system keeps plastic in use and out of landfills for longer by turning it back into raw material instead of letting it become trash.

HUL's investment helps build momentum for this model. "This investment is a significant step in building recycling capabilities and a circular economy for plastic," said HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa. "It aligns with our belief that what is good for India is good for HUL."

The timing is critical. The new guidelines could reshape packaging across the entire fast-moving consumer goods industry — and companies that don't keep up may risk falling behind on compliance or even losing sales.

With this move, HUL is helping scale recycling infrastructure in India and driving the adoption of post-consumer resin — meaning more everyday products could soon be packaged in materials that have already had a previous life.

"This investment by HUL paves the way for increasing our recycling capacity, driving large-scale commercial adoption of post-consumer resin and setting a new benchmark for sustainable plastics," noted Lucro's Managing Director Ujwal Desai in a statement, according to VCCircle.

And this isn't the only green move from HUL in 2025. The company recently acquired the beauty brand Minimalist and a palm oil operation in Telangana — part of a bigger plan to localize and clean up its supply chain.

Cleaner packaging, smarter supply chains, and less plastic waste? That's a win for everyday consumers, businesses, and the planet.

