Scientists sound alarm after making disturbing discovery while studying human brains: 'This stuff is increasing in our world exponentially'

"Now studying tissue from cross-sections of a single brain to find out whether certain regions have higher … concentrations."

by Kritiksha Sharma
Plastic pollution isn't just an ocean issue anymore — it is a lot closer to home than you might think. A recent study revealed that the average human brain may contain the equivalent of a whopping five plastic bottle caps' worth of microplastics. 

The New York Times took a deeper dive into the topic on the heels of that study making the rounds in February, showing that scientists are only beginning to scratch the surface of what this could mean for our health. 

What's happening? 

In a groundbreaking study led by researchers at the University of New Mexico, scientists found that brain samples from 2024 contained nearly 50% more microplastics than those from just eight years ago. The average brain held roughly seven grams of plastic — the same as a disposable spoon. 

More concerning still, the researchers observed higher levels of microplastics in the brains of people with dementia, though as the Times noted, the scientists at the lab "noted that might be because those brains have a more porous blood-brain barrier and are less able to clear toxins." Similar plastic particles have already been found in the human placenta, bloodstream, and even a baby's first stool. 

As plastic accumulation balloons in the environment, it mirrors this growth in our bodies. "This stuff is increasing in our world exponentially," toxicologist Dr. Matthew Campen told The New York Times.

Why is this discovery concerning? 

Once they enter the human body, some microplastic particles are so small they can pass through critical barriers and lodge in organs like the brain. While scientists haven't yet nailed down how much plastic is too much, early research findings suggest nothing short of dangerous.

Cue the groans of hopelessness. 

"I don't think I've talked to a single person who's said: 'Fantastic! Love to know that there's all that plastic in my brain,'" Dr. Campen told the Times.

Current research shows links between microplastics and serious health issues, including cognitive decline, reproductive concerns, immune system disruption, memory loss, hormonal disruptions, and even developmental problems in children. And because most of this plastic waste is decades old, it's not just a problem of the future — it's already here. 

Additionally, since microplastics also seep into the soil, water, and pollute the ecosystems, they pose a threat not only to people, but also to the wildlife and food systems we rely on. In short, this isn't simply a medical concern — it is a public health and environmental challenge with severe global implications.

What's being done about it? 

The Times' deep dive, which has many more fascinating details, noted that Dr. Campden's team is continuing its research and "now studying tissue from cross-sections of a single brain to find out whether certain regions have higher microplastics concentrations and whether that could be linked to issues like Parkinson's or memory loss."

While researchers continue to investigate the health impacts of microplastics, efforts are already underway to tackle the problem from multiple fronts. Countries like France, England, and India have introduced bans on common single-use plastics, while cities including Los Angeles and New York are restricting items like Styrofoam and plastic produce bags. 

From the scientific viewpoint, researchers are developing new materials that break down more easily and are even testing innovative ways to filter microplastics from water. 

On the individual level, practicing habits like swapping out single-use plastics for reusable alternatives, avoiding microwaving food in plastic containers, and using microfiber-catching laundry bags can all go a long way.

