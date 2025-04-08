Scientists sound alarm after uncovering unexplained substances in the human body: 'We just don't know'

"There's the potential that these … interfere with the connections between axons in the brain."

Microplastics are now part of the human body, and they don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, scientists said.

What's happening?

The Good Men Project summarized our ever-growing microplastic problem, citing various studies about how these tiny plastic particles have infiltrated our bodies. While we are able to expel some of these microplastics through our urine and stool, not all of these invaders exit our body so easily, the news site explained. In fact, various studies have found evidence that microplastics are accumulating inside us in various organs, including our brains.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Though we do not yet know all of the potential health impacts of microplastics, there is evidence they could be linked to various lung disorders, serious pregnancy complications, and dementia, among other illnesses.

"We start thinking that maybe these plastics obstruct blood flow in capillaries," Matthew Campen, who led a study that found a growing accumulation of plastic in our brains, said in a statement shared by The Good Men Project. "There's the potential that these nanomaterials interfere with the connections between axons in the brain. They could also be a seed for aggregation of proteins involved in dementia. We just don't know."

Meanwhile, we are constantly taking in these tiny particles through air, water, and soil. For instance, one study on protein-rich foods, including beef and tofu, revealed microplastics in nearly 90% of samples. Scientists even said that these particles have infiltrated archaeological sites, potentially endangering their preservation.

What's being done about microplastics?

So far, the evidence suggests that we can't just "detox" from microplastics, The Good Men Project reported. Instead, reducing future intake is the only effective strategy for controlling the amount of microplastics in our bodies.

The publication shared tips from UC San Francisco researcher Laura López, who recommended taking steps like avoiding plastic-wrapped food, not microwaving plastic, steering clear of processed foods, and staying away from plastic water bottles.

Meanwhile, reducing the amount of single-use plastics we produce and use will decrease the amount of microplastics we are exposed to in the future.

Scientists are also making some promising breakthroughs with technologies that remove microplastics from our water, including using egg whites.

