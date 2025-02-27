Europe plans sweeping ban on product found in millions of stores — and some groups are pushing back

Europe is making an effort to reduce single-use plastic packaging, but it might take some convincing to get everyone on board.

The European Union announced a new measure that will ban plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables under 1.5 kilograms. The restrictions are set to go into effect in 2030.

The measure doesn't come without apprehension. The Spanish Federation of Associations of Producers and Exporters of Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers and Plants supports the idea that reducing packaging waste should be a priority, but there are concerns about the new rule. The organization said the regulation doesn't account for food packaging that guarantees quality, safety, and transport.

Despite the pushback, Spain already had a similar rule in place following the introduction of a ban in 2023 — and it's not the only European country that already had restrictions. According to the BBC, France introduced a ban on plastic packaging on most fruits and vegetables in 2022.

There are efforts to reduce plastic waste in the United States, too. The Massachusetts Senate passed the Plastics Reduction Act to ban single-use plastic bags and limit the availability of plastic straws and utensils.

There have been roadblocks in other places. Last year, the majority of voters in Bozeman, Montana, supported a ban on single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam containers. However, the ordinance was put on hold by a court ruling.

Though there's hesitation, a report found that these bans are effective. Data shows plastic bag bans can eliminate about 300 single-use plastic bags per person per year.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastic waste in the U.S. has been rising since 1960. In addition, more than 18% of all municipal solid waste that ended up in landfills in 2018 was plastic.

Recycling plastic correctly can help keep landfills from overflowing. There are guidelines you can follow to make sure your recyclables end up in the right places.

