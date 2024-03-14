Startup set to revolutionize consumer goods with plastic packaging alternative — here's what it's made of

"We are building a material as functional and accessible as traditional plastic, but derived from a benevolent resource instead."

Seaweed packaging startup Sway is making a splash in the fight against plastic pollution. This California-based company has launched the world's first scalable alternative to single-use plastics, using an unlikely hero: seaweed.

Sway is tackling a tremendous problem. Retail bags and polybags used for shipping make up a whopping 30% of single-use plastics. These pesky plastics sit in landfills for years, emitting methane as they decompose, which causes temperatures to rise and hurts those with compromised respiratory systems.

But Sway's packaging is different. It biodegrades in under 180 days and can be tossed into any compost bin. It's a win-win for consumers and the planet.

Sway uses special polymers extracted from seaweed to make its eco-friendly packaging. After four years spent perfecting the proprietary formula, the company is ready to plug its seaweed solution into existing global manufacturing systems for rapid production.

Major brands are already jumping on board the seaweed train. Sway is testing its packaging with big names such as J.Crew and Burton. As more companies make plastic-free pledges, Sway is poised to ride the wave of demand for greener alternatives.

The benefits go beyond happy sea turtles. Sway's success ties into healthier oceans, thriving coastal economies, and abundant biodiversity. Seaweed farming is the fastest-growing sector of American aquaculture, according to the Department of Agriculture.

It's also a cut above other plastic alternatives. Paper and cardboard packaging hog more landfill space and release more methane. Even corn plastics need special facilities to break down properly.

So, when can we wrap our goodies in guilt-free seaweed packaging?

With production scaling up this year, Sway's sustainable solution will soon make a major splash in the retail and e-commerce sectors. That's great news for eco-conscious consumers who want their everyday purchases to give back to the planet.

Thanks to innovators such as Sway, the future of packaging looks a whole lot greener — and a lot less plasticky.

"We are building a material as functional and accessible as traditional plastic, but derived from a benevolent resource instead," CEO Julia Marsh said. "With the regenerative power of seaweed, we plan to replace petroplastic — for good."

