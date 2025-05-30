Farmers in crisis as staple crop becomes increasingly difficult to grow: 'We're actually losing money'

"Cloves do not bear fruit every year. They depend on the season."

Once a global spice powerhouse, Indonesia's clove industry is now struggling to cope with climate shifts and weather unpredictability. Now, the warm, sweet scent of cloves is a reminder of struggle rather than abundance in the region.

What's happening?

A new AFP report highlights that rising global temperatures and related extreme weather events have significantly impacted clove farming in Indonesia, which is historically known for its abundant production.

Clove is an aromatic spice used worldwide in medicine, perfumes, cigarettes, and food. In the culinary sector, clove is found in curry, chai, traditional Chinese five-spice, and the beloved pumpkin spice blend.

Farmers tell AFP that unpredictable and intense rainfall is disrupting normal growing conditions, disturbing the needed — and delicate — balance of temperature and humidity necessary for clove trees to thrive.

Clove trees in the region, which take over a decade to mature, now yield far less than they did years before. Some farmers report harvesting only two to three sacks of clove compared to five or six in previous years.

The Food and Agriculture Organization reports that the 2023 clove yield, the most recent data available, was almost a quarter lower than 2010.

Indonesia was once the world's leading clove exporter — but it has fallen behind Madagascar since 2020, according to data from the World Bank. This underscores the devastating economic implications of climate-induced agricultural challenges.

"We're actually losing money," clove farmer Jauhar Mahmud told AFP. "Cloves do not bear fruit every year. They depend on the season."

Drying times for cloves have also increased due to erratic weather, extending from three and a half days to at least five. Due to these factors, many farmers are seeking alternative incomes, such as selling spice-infused drinks or bamboo. Some are considering abandoning clove cultivation altogether.

"Farmers are now reluctant to harvest because of the high cost and minimal return," Mahmud told AFP.

Why is the downtrend in Indonesia's clove farming important?

As AFP reports, Indonesia's clove farming challenges are a direct result of climate instability caused by planet-warming pollution. Earth.org noted that extreme weather events like droughts, floods, and heat waves damage soil health and disrupt planting, causing reduced crop yields.

These reduced yields drive up prices for consumers, but the higher retail costs often don't make up the difference for farmers. Farmers are struggling to cope with a diminished return on investment, which can devastate families and communities.

That's especially felt in the region as clove farming holds deep cultural significance in Indonesia, where families have relied on it for generations. A decline in yield and a degradation of crops highlight the impact of climate shifts on traditional agriculture.

This reality underscores the urgent need for more sustainable and resilient farming practices — and the importance of planet-conscious living overall.

What's being done to support clove farming in Indonesia?

For years, various nonprofits and government organizations in the region have been providing support to farmers, including local programs to educate farmers on adapting planting schedules and techniques in response to a changing climate.

Indonesian clove farmers are turning to sustainable practices like agroforestry, organic farming, and water conservation to mitigate climate impacts and protect their livelihoods. These methods can help improve soil health, reduce environmental impact, and help manage increasingly erratic weather patterns.

Farmers are also diversifying their crops, intercropping clove trees with other crops more resilient to climate shifts. This can help reduce reliance on clove as a sole source of income, mitigating economic risks associated with climate instability.

At the same time, more resilient clove varieties are being developed and introduced into the region to better withstand planetary warming and its impacts.

