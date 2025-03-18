Farmers thrilled after utilizing innovative technique to grow better coffee: 'Planning to expand'

"Thanks to the project, we are now experiencing increased income from coffee agroforestry."

Coffee farmers in Myanmar are seeing major ecosystemic and economic benefits come from engaging in agroforestry practices. With the support of the nonprofit Fauna & Flora, the Asho Chin people of western Myanmar are planting coffee alongside trees.

This protects the rapidly shrinking habitat of the hoolock gibbon, an endangered primate. Its population has declined by 90% in the past 40 years, due largely to hunting and habitat loss. By planting within the forest, Asho Chin farmers don't need to clear trees to stay in business, allowing the gibbons to thrive in their natural environment.

When applied properly, agroforestry can also improve crop yields. In this case, coffee plants need shade, which can be provided by large, mature trees. Similar programs in the Philippines have also proven successful. And this one demonstrates that protecting a habitat that gibbons and coffee plants can share together to their individual advantages can produce even more benefits.

"Coffee agroforestry has had a positive impact on the conservation of threatened species and their forest habitat," said Ngwe Lwin, Fauna & Flora Director for Myanmar. "As coffee plantations require shade, coffee farmers are encouraged to plant trees and conserve the existing trees around their villages, which in turn provides a haven for the gibbons and other wildlife."

Protecting forests and their ecosystems helps to maintain delicate natural balances that ultimately benefit human life too. Mature forests sequester carbon, improve air quality, enhance soil health, and prevent erosion. The wildlife supported by these forests can in turn promote forest health.

Hoolock gibbons are among the biggest animals in the gibbon family. They are particularly noisy and voracious fruit-eaters that play a vital role in spreading seeds.

In terms of economic benefits, Asho Chin farmers have been eager to point out the higher rates they have been able to charge for the higher-quality coffee they're now producing.

"Thanks to the project, we are now experiencing increased income from coffee agroforestry and are planning to expand our coffee plantations each year," local farmer Aung Zayya told Fauna & Flora. "By following sustainable agricultural practices, we are ensuring long-term environmental and economic sustainability."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.