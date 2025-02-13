Expert says one major factor is driving higher grocery prices: 'It's only going to get worse'

While some might point to government administrations or corporate greed for food bills having an increasing impact on personal finances, one expert said something else was to blame.

If you've noticed grocery prices are on the rise, you're not alone. The Berkshire Eagle's Bill Schmick pointed out the main factor behind your food shop becoming more expensive.

What's happening?

Schmick shared U.S. Department of Labor data that revealed food prices grew 1.8% year over year in 2024, representing the fastest growth in over a year. In November, prices grew by 0.4%, while December brought another 0.4% rise. It's predicted January will record further hikes.

While some might point to government administrations or corporate greed for food bills having an increasing impact on personal finances, Schmick said something else is to blame.

"Climate change is the main engine behind these price increases, and it is only going to get worse," he wrote.

Schmick noted that floods, drought, and disease are leading to declines in pork, chicken, and beef production, and he cited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate that prices are only set to increase for these products.

Meanwhile, rising cases of avian flu — which is more easily spread as changing weather conditions alter migration patterns — are leading to a shortage of eggs, with Schmick observing a 37% increase in January prices compared to the same month in 2024.

Rising global temperatures are making extreme weather conditions like drought, floods, wildfires, and snow storms more intense and long-lasting. This is decimating a range of crops — from cocoa to sugar and coffee to grains — which decreases yields and pushes prices up.

Why are reduced food supplies concerning?

Ultimately, lower supplies of supermarket staples push prices up for consumers. Not only that, but the income of farmers who work hard to grow, cultivate, and rear various food items is also being hit hard by reduced yields and livestock diseases.

As Schmick wrote, "This translates into climbing prices for cereal, candy, ice cream, milk and hundreds of other products."

What can be done to reduce grocery bills?

Unfortunately, Schmick noted a general apathy among his peers when discussing the rising prices.

"It's climate change, what can you do," he has found more acquaintances saying.

But we can still make a difference. Reducing the production of planet-warming pollution is our best bet at slowing the rate of rising global temperatures that are pushing checkout prices higher. Even small steps, like unplugging electrical items at night or washing clothes on a colder cycle can help. Installing solar panels or switching from a gas-guzzling car to an electric vehicle are bigger steps if you want to take things to another level.

In the meantime, though, you can lower shopping bills by using apps like Too Good to Go and Flashfood. These platforms connect you with food that would otherwise be thrown out from restaurants or supermarket chains at a fraction of the usual cost.

Otherwise, growing your own food can bring fresh fruits and vegetables to the table without the grocery store price tag. Making your food last longer and keeping leftovers to eat the next day can also make your money stretch further.

