Lawmakers unveil sweeping proposal that could transform farming nationwide: 'These goals are ambitious … but they're achievable'

Federal lawmakers have resurfaced legislation designed to help the United States' agricultural sector reach carbon neutrality by 2040.

Commemorating Earth Day, U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree of Maine and Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico reintroduced the Agriculture Resilience Act. Endorsed by groups such as American Farmland Trust and the World Wildlife Fund, the bill focuses on six areas that supporters say would make farming more sustainable.

"These goals are ambitious — but they're achievable," Pingree said in a statement. "By helping farmers adopt practices that boost resilience and profitability, this bill charts a path to not only create a more sustainable future for America's agriculture sector, but ensure greater economic viability for our farmers as well."

The bill's six focus areas include goals like increasing research, protecting farmland, improving soil health, supporting methane management strategies, boosting renewable energy investments, and reducing food waste.

"We need to provide our farmers and ranchers with new tools to not only protect their land and way of life, but also be part of the climate solution," Heinrich said.

Based on 2022 data, agriculture is responsible for about 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Most of that comes from soil management tasks, such as applying fertilizer and irrigation practices. Another big culprit is methane produced by livestock, particularly cattle.

Pingree, a former organic farmer, has previously championed other eco-friendly practices. Last year, as head of the Congressional Slow Fashion Caucus, she urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support the production and processing of sustainable fibers, hoping to replace the environmentally damaging synthetic fibers typically used in fast fashion.

Heinrich, meanwhile, was involved in drafting the Inflation Reduction Act, of which he was also a staunch advocate. The act, which became effective in 2022, was written to include over $369 billion in climate provisions. Those included rebates and tax credits for people who implement green upgrades in their homes as well as in their garages by making the switch to an electric vehicle.

Pingree previously introduced the ARA in 2020, and the duo first reintroduced it together in 2023. In 2025, the legislation comes onto the scene in a new context, with farmers across the country sharing that federal spending freezes over the last few months have thrown some of their conservation projects into question.

