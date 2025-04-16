Farmers concerned as unpredictable weather causes delay in summer crop: 'Overall volumes remain limited'

"Spain has reduced plantings by almost 50% over the last few years."

Spring storms in Spain are slowing strawberry harvests, which is driving up prices and squeezing the supply chain across Europe.

What's happening?

After getting slammed by floods earlier this year, Spain is once again facing extreme weather, this time in the form of unrelenting, heavy rain that's hitting major soft fruit-growing regions.

As Fresh Plaza reported, weeks of persistent rainfall have slowed crop development and pushed back harvest timelines, especially for strawberries and raspberries. Some roads and infrastructure haven't fully recovered from January's floods, making it harder for growers to transport fruit even when it's ready.

Ben Goodchild from Nationwide Produce made a visit to the region and told Fresh Plaza he saw fields full of unripe strawberries and raspberries still waiting for sunshine. Although much of the fruit is grown under protective covers, the overcast conditions have dragged down production and pushed prices up.

Morocco, another major exporter, is facing its own issues — including two-to-three-day port delays — just as seasonal demand spikes ahead of spring holidays like Mother's Day and Easter.

"While there are small glasshouse productions in Holland, the U.K. and other European countries, overall volumes remain limited," Goodchild noted.

Why is this concerning?

Spain supplies much of Europe's fresh produce during winter and early spring, when colder countries can't grow their own. So when Spanish production stalls, the entire region feels the pinch.

Climate extremes, including more intense and unpredictable rainfall, are putting increasing strain on farmers. And for shoppers, that means more expensive and less reliable access to essentials like fresh fruit.

"Spain has reduced plantings by almost 50% over the last few years," Goodchild explained, which means any weather disruption hits harder. Lower yields and increased prices are likely to impact households across Europe, particularly as food inflation remains a major concern.

In the bigger picture, it's yet another example of how our planet's warming climate is upending the systems we depend on — from transportation networks to food supply chains — and leaving both farmers and families to bear the cost.

What's being done about it?

Growers are adapting where they can, using protective infrastructure and testing climate-resilient strategies. But as these weather events become more frequent, broader changes are needed. Policy support for sustainable farming, improved irrigation, and regenerative soil practices are all critical to keeping food production steady in a shifting climate.

Supporting local and seasonal produce can ease pressure on global supply chains. Cutting down food waste also makes a difference, especially when availability is tight. Additionally, growing your own food, even in small amounts, can reduce reliance on industrial farming and lower your carbon footprint.

The short-term takeaway: Expect pricier berries for a bit. Long-term, a safer food future depends on how we respond to a changing climate.

