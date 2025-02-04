New study reveals disturbing trend regarding rainfall in US: 'Concerns related to one of the deadliest consequences'

Over the past two decades, intense summer rainfalls have dumped "unprecedented amounts of rain across the central and eastern United States," Earth.com reported. A recent study backed by the National Science Foundation pinpoints a major culprit: prolonged thunderstorms that linger over areas for hours.

What's happening?

Meteorologist Jason Chiappa and his team analyzed rainfall data from 2003 to 2023, focusing on "extreme events" in which 12-hour rainfall totals exceeded the 10-year average for an area. The study revealed that these events are fueled by thunderstorms that linger over certain spots, pouring relentless rain and triggering floods.

Even though the study found a general increase in extreme rainfalls over the past two decades, there were variations from year to year. Some years, there was a spike in extreme weather, while others were less dramatic. Understanding why this happens is a challenge researchers hope to tackle next.

"This research will help improve forecasts and address health and safety concerns related to one of the deadliest consequences of extreme rainfall — flooding," NSF program manager Chungu Lu said, per Earth.com.

Why is studying rainfall and flooding important?

Flooding is one of the most devastating consequences of extreme weather, as it kills people, destroys homes, and damages infrastructure. It also contaminates drinking water, devastates crops, and harms ecosystems. The rising global temperature is making these events more severe, as warmer air holds more moisture, leading to heavier downpours.

Adding to the difficulty of the situation, these storms are difficult to predict, especially at night, when forecasting models are less accurate. This leaves communities vulnerable and limits their ability to prepare and respond effectively.

"The narrow banded structure of the extreme accumulation swaths presents a major challenge for numerical models," the researchers wrote.

Year-to-year variability in extreme storms is another critical factor. Earth.com posed a couple of questions: Why do some years experience more severe events than others? How do broader climate systems, including El Niño or jet stream changes, influence this variability? Answering these questions could improve forecasts and strengthen community resilience against future floods.

What's being done to prepare for flooding?

The study's findings are a step toward better understanding and preparing for extreme rainfall. By identifying patterns and trends, researchers hope to enhance forecasting tools, giving communities the information they need to act before disasters strike.

Beyond science, solutions also depend on action. Strengthening infrastructure to withstand floods, creating more resilient emergency response systems, and raising public awareness are all essential. At a policy level, addressing the planet's overheating through cleaner energy, stricter pollution standards, and sustainable urban planning can help reduce the severity of future storms. Phasing out dirty fuels is particularly crucial to these efforts.

As an individual, you can make an impact too: Support policies and candidates who prioritize eco-friendly actions, reduce your carbon pollution — for example, walk or bike to run errands when possible — and advocate for stronger community planning to combat extreme weather.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.