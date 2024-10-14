  • Home Home

Expert gardener shares beginner tips for improving health of soil for bigger, more bountiful harvests: 'Fantastic tips'

"Oh my goodness I'm going to have to pull up everything."

by Jennifer Kodros
"Oh my goodness I’m going to have to pull up everything."

Photo Credit: TikTok

As any gardener will tell you, there's a learning curve that comes with growing your own plants. At times, it can feel very frustrating, but sometimes the solution is right in front of you — or beneath you.

The scoop

Master Gardener Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed) tells beginner gardeners that disappointing results could be caused by the soil. Here are her two major tips on how to fix that.

@fromdreamtoseed Garden not quite what you thought it was going to be this year? It could be your soil! #gardentips #fallgarden #soil #healthysoil #beginnergardener ♬ Adore - Instrumental - GC

"Healthy soil takes time to build," Jessica informs viewers in the video.

Check your garden for any plants showing signs of disease such as change in color, wilting, odd growths, or spots. Even after harvesting, diseases can survive in the soil during winter and affect your plants the following year. For this reason, completely remove those plants from the garden after harvesting — the leaves, fallen debris or produce, the roots, all of it — for healthy soil.

Another way to improve soil health in the fall is by adding leaves to it. Covering soil with leaves protects it from erosion and nutrient loss. As they break down, it makes a great mulch rich with organic matter that helps with structure, drainage, and water retention. They also promote the growth of microbes, which is great for cultivating healthy plants.

Jessica warns to avoid leaves from any diseased or black walnut trees.

Watch now: Can the government create hurricanes?

How it's working

Soil health is important, and Jessica's tips help improve your soil using nature, saving money and time. Instead of raking those leaves and bagging them streetside, collect them to help nurture your garden. 

Gardening, despite the trial and error, comes with a myriad benefits. Studies have proved that gardeners are physically and mentally healthier. Not only will you be happier, but growing your own food will reduce your carbon footprint and minimize waste by reducing the demand for mass-produced grocery items. 

The Environmental Protection Agency stated that landfills received about 10.5 million tons of yard trimmings in 2018. While much of this yard waste is natural, when piled up in garbage dumps, it emits methane — a harmful greenhouse gas that contributes to warming temperatures. 

By mulching with leaves, as Jessica suggests, gardeners can help reduce the amount of waste that ends up at the dump while making their own gardens healthier.

What people are saying

Jessica's healthy soil hack for gardeners was welcomed with open arms.

"Fantastic tips for beginners," one TikToker wrote.

"Oh my goodness I'm going to have to pull up everything," one gardener announced.

"Thank you!" exclaimed a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x