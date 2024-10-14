Expert gardener shares beginner tips for improving health of soil for bigger, more bountiful harvests: 'Fantastic tips'

"Oh my goodness I'm going to have to pull up everything."

As any gardener will tell you, there's a learning curve that comes with growing your own plants. At times, it can feel very frustrating, but sometimes the solution is right in front of you — or beneath you.

The scoop

Master Gardener Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed) tells beginner gardeners that disappointing results could be caused by the soil. Here are her two major tips on how to fix that.

"Healthy soil takes time to build," Jessica informs viewers in the video.

Check your garden for any plants showing signs of disease such as change in color, wilting, odd growths, or spots. Even after harvesting, diseases can survive in the soil during winter and affect your plants the following year. For this reason, completely remove those plants from the garden after harvesting — the leaves, fallen debris or produce, the roots, all of it — for healthy soil.

Another way to improve soil health in the fall is by adding leaves to it. Covering soil with leaves protects it from erosion and nutrient loss. As they break down, it makes a great mulch rich with organic matter that helps with structure, drainage, and water retention. They also promote the growth of microbes, which is great for cultivating healthy plants.

Jessica warns to avoid leaves from any diseased or black walnut trees.

How it's working

Soil health is important, and Jessica's tips help improve your soil using nature, saving money and time. Instead of raking those leaves and bagging them streetside, collect them to help nurture your garden.

Gardening, despite the trial and error, comes with a myriad benefits. Studies have proved that gardeners are physically and mentally healthier. Not only will you be happier, but growing your own food will reduce your carbon footprint and minimize waste by reducing the demand for mass-produced grocery items.

The Environmental Protection Agency stated that landfills received about 10.5 million tons of yard trimmings in 2018. While much of this yard waste is natural, when piled up in garbage dumps, it emits methane — a harmful greenhouse gas that contributes to warming temperatures.

By mulching with leaves, as Jessica suggests, gardeners can help reduce the amount of waste that ends up at the dump while making their own gardens healthier.

What people are saying

Jessica's healthy soil hack for gardeners was welcomed with open arms.

"Fantastic tips for beginners," one TikToker wrote.

"Oh my goodness I'm going to have to pull up everything," one gardener announced.

"Thank you!" exclaimed a third.

