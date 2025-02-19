Scientists sound alarm over record-smashing global findings — here's what's happening

"We've burned a lot of fossil fuels, we've deforested and urbanized a lot of areas, and this has changed the chemicals in the atmosphere, on the land, and in the ocean."

While Americans were living through a cold snap this past January, global temperatures as a whole smashed records — and not in a good way.

What's happening?

As reported by The Weather Network, the dates of Jan. 14 through Jan. 22 saw record-high global temperatures, a feat even more alarming considering the arctic blast that pummeled much of North America over the same period.

Global temperatures peaked on Jan. 19, reaching 55.9 degrees Fahrenheit, a 1.7 degree increase from normal temperatures for the same time of year, according to data released by Copernicus.

Copernicus, the European meteorological service tracking climate change, also documented a 3.15 degree increase in air temperature during the month in comparison to preindustrial levels.

Why is the record-breaking warmth concerning?

Though a warm January doesn't necessarily mean the rest of the year will follow suit, it does reflect an alarming trend of rising temperatures seen in recent years.

2024 was the hottest year on record, confirmed by scientists at NASA, and the previous 10 years have been the warmest 10 on record.

An increase in global temperatures — also known as climate change — is concerning because of the wide range of severe consequences it can lead to.

Extreme weather events like heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, flooding, and hurricanes, to name a few, have become more frequent and intense as the planet has warmed. Such events can have a domino effect on humans by threatening freshwater supplies, causing crop failures and food insecurity, forcing mass migration, and increasing health risks. Not to mention global warming's damaging effect on delicate ecosystems and ensuing loss of biodiversity.

What's being done about climate change?

According to Samantha Burgess, the director of the E.U.'s Copernicus Climate Change Service, a warming global climate can easily be attributed to certain human behaviors and activities.

"We've burned a lot of fossil fuels, we've deforested and urbanized a lot of areas, and this has changed the chemicals in the atmosphere, on the land, and in the ocean, causing the planet as a whole to heat up," Burgess told NPR.

Fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas, account for over 75 percent of global planet-warming emissions and almost 90 percent of all global carbon emissions, per the United Nations.

That being said, switching away from fossil fuels and transitioning to green energy production like solar, wind, and nuclear would significantly reduce emissions and slow the warming of the planet.

Individuals can decrease personal emissions from fossil fuels by reducing the usage of personal vehicles. Walking, biking, or taking public transit can significantly lower an individual's carbon footprint, especially considering passenger cars are responsible for generating at least half of the U.S. transportation sector's total carbon output, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

