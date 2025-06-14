Expert gardener shares simple method for low-effort strawberry harvests: 'Brilliant'

Others were keen to begin planting their strawberry plants.

As the warmer seasons creep in, the prospect of a bountiful harvest grows nearer.

Strawberries are a staple summer snack, and growing them on your own is a fantastic way to save money and eat nutritiously.

"I'm out picking strawberries in my food forest and I thought I'd show you the easiest way I've ever seen to grow tons of beautiful organic strawberries," TikTok creator Mike Hoag (@transformativeadventures) excitedly tells his viewers.

Regarding how we traditionally grow strawberries, Mike says, "We are doing this wrong."

The scoop

The solution, Mike explains, is a strawberry guild.

This is "a plant community that functions to take care of and maintain itself," meaning for your strawberries to thrive, devoid of toxic chemicals and harmful fertilizers, grow them in the shade with companion plants.

"I've now seen this exact same guild a dozen times out in wild: strawberries, a native mint, monarda, and the most important part, a shady forest area," Mike says.

Strawberries do not do well when coupled with grass. However, in the shade, the fruit will thrive as grass gets sparser. The strawberries will be able to collect nutrients from the sun through the runners from grass and other plants.

How it's helping

Growing strawberries in this way will lead to an excellent harvest, all the while saving you money and effort tending to your garden.

The benefits of companion planting are far and wide: It improves the health of each plant, keeps pests away, and can lead to increased yields, contributing to a healthy ecosystem that provides space for pollinators to thrive.

Ultimately, the organic method helps your garden grow naturally, eliminating the need for you to spend more money on garden-growing aids.

Growing your own food means less money spent at the grocery store. You can save up to $600 on produce each year with a $70 investment by growing your food at home.

The hack is even more beneficial when you consider the array of companion plants that can grow with strawberries. Herbs, garlic, and other leafy greens grown alongside strawberries will ensure a healthy yield.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were keen to begin planting their strawberry plants.

"About to move them to make ground cover for future orchard — will add more to the guild!" one explained.

"Brilliant!" exclaimed another.

