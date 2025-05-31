Researchers develop revolutionary method to protect humans from toxic chemicals lurking in soil: 'A scalable solution'

Many toxic chemicals are hidden in soil and pose a risk to human, animal, and plant health. But a team of researchers has discovered a new approach that detects these polluting compounds, even if they've never been identified in a lab, according to Phys.org.

The team's study explained the approach, which uses special imaging and machine learning to highlight dangerous compounds in soil. The method works by shining light on soil samples and seeing how molecules respond. Then, researchers used machine learning tools to build a digital library of toxic compounds based on their traits. This allows scientists to compare soil compounds in samples with mapped compounds to detect contaminated soil.

Specifically, researchers used the technique to identify polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and their modified versions. PAHs form when coal, oil, gas, and other fossil fuels and organic materials, like wood or food, burn. Then, they enter the air and settle into the soil, potentially harming food and water supplies.

The study's authors said that the research "offers a scalable solution to address widespread environmental health issues."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PAHs are linked to cancer, reproductive issues, and liver problems. Blood abnormalities and eye and respiratory irritation are also potential side effects of PAH exposure. Many PAHs are hard to detect because lab data isn't available for them, so dangerous levels in soil can go unnoticed. But this research could change that by making it simpler and quicker to spot both lab-identified and unidentified PAHs.

The Rice University team reported that preliminary results from testing were positive, with researchers more accurately spotting PAHs compared to traditional methods. This breakthrough could play a role in cleaning up soil pollution and building a more sustainable food system. Combined with other work, like finding ways to treat hazardous soil, this innovation could lead to cleaner farms and healthier communities.

While still in its early stages, this PAH-identifying technology could eventually spread to communities to help farmers and environmental agencies routinely test soil health. If you grow your own food, you might one day rely on a tool like this to check that your soil is safe for planting.

