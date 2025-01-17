Gardener shares hack to grow unlimited strawberries using your scraps: 'Infinite strawberry glitch'

"At this stage I also suggest covering your pot with some cling film to keep the moisture in and facilitate the process."

It can be easier than you realize to grow delicious fruits and veggies at home. One TikToker shows all you really need to do is save your produce scraps.

The scoop

Angelo Coassin (@cookingwithbello) is a chef sharing delicious and crowd-pleasing recipes with nearly two million followers. In one clip, they shared an easy way to turn your strawberry scraps into productive strawberry plants.

#strawberries #gardening #plants #learnontiktok ♬ Mambo Italiano - Dean Martin @cookingwithbello SUPER SEXY TIPS ✨, Ep.1: Stop throwing away your strawberry scraps! 🍓🤌 Did you know that you can grow your own strawberries at home using your leftover strawberry scraps? 😍🪴 Instead of throwing them away, add them to a terracotta pot full of soil, cover them with a small layer of soil and water them daily for 7-10 days or until you see some sprouts forming. At this stage I also suggest covering your pot with some cling film to keep the moisture in and facilitate the process. I also recommend adding as many strawberry scraps as you wish as not all of them will turn into plants (in fact, the seeds on the strawberry skin are what will become a plant)! ☀️ Now, all you have to do is to keep watering your sprouts every day and position them in a nice sunny area of your house or garden. If your plants become too big, you can simply replant them into bigger pots . Your strawberry plants will bloom every spring, giving your fresh strawberries throughout the summer, MAMMA MIA 🥰 #strawberry

To use this simple hack, save your strawberry tops, making sure a few seeds are still visible. Place your strawberry tops in a small container and cover them with soil. Keep the soil nice and moist until you see sprouts start to emerge.

Angelo added in the caption, "At this stage I also suggest covering your pot with some cling film to keep the moisture in and facilitate the process."

You can try a similar tactic with other scraps. Green onions will regrow from the roots, as will lettuce and bok choy.

How it's working

This tip, along with several similar ones, will help you grow produce for a fraction of the price. Seeds, soil, pots, and all the accoutrements for gardening aren't cheap.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Gardening is also a healthy way to spend more time outdoors. Folks who grow food or flowers tend to get more physical activity, more fiber, and even have better mental health.

If you have the space to create a robust garden in your backyard, you can save around $600 on produce each growing season.

Growing food at home reduces your reliance on the grocery store and our wasteful food production system. Around 30% of the food grown in the United States ends up in the landfill, according to the USDA.

Walking out to your garden is also the shortest possible distance your food has to travel. The European Commission found that "Global food miles generate nearly 20% of all CO2 emissions from food."

What people are saying

This post racked up more than a thousand comments, with many folks seeming excited to give it a try.

"Infinity strawberry glitch," wrote one person.

Another commenter told a story of their success: "I started planting 8 strawberries on my balcony, and two years later I have about 100!"

Someone else said, "I didn't know that's how they grow strawberries."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.