Gardener shares simple trick to keep unwanted pests away from plants: 'So good to know'

While certain insects and animals can provide healthy benefits to your garden to help plants or vegetables grow, there are several harmful pests that you want to keep from your garden at all costs.

A gardener on TikTok shared some tips on one of the easiest ways to deter these pests and keep your garden growing healthily: companion planting.

The scoop

Sam (@morethangardening) posted a short video showcasing how she goes about deterring pests from her plants, and it's as simple as planting certain types of plants and flowers that naturally attract or deter pesky insects next to the plants you want to grow.

"I used marigolds last year and it worked so good!" one user commented.

She uses examples like marigolds or cilantro as some that can help with the process and warns against using pesticides due to the risk of deterring the bugs you do want in your garden that eat the bad ones. She provides the example of ladybugs eating aphids.

She also keeps her gardens on raised beds and plucks certain crops, like tomatoes, when they just start to blush to avoid being snagged by animals like chipmunks and squirrels.

How it's helping

Companion planting can enhance soil health by fixing nitrogen levels and helping to release essential nutrients to improve soil structure.

Beneficial pollinators like bees and butterflies are also some of the bugs you actually want in your garden, so the user's warning about avoiding pesticides is an important step to remember.

Plants with dense weed structures can also block sunlight and stunt weed growth, making your garden healthier.

Ensuring your garden can naturally grow while keeping nasty bugs out and good bugs in is crucial to maintaining its long-term health, especially if you are growing your own food — it might even help you save up to $600 on produce a year.

What everyone's saying

Most commenters had positive things to say about the benefits of companion planting and shared their own insights.

"So good to know!" one user commented.

