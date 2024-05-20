Expert gardener shares perfect plant pairings to keep pests away without toxic chemicals: 'That's brilliant'

"Use the power of herbs for pest control."

Companion planting is the process of growing different types of crops near one another to boost production and deter weeds and pests.

Instead of spraying toxic pesticides in your garden, organic gardening expert Nettles and Petals (@nettlesandpetals) says to pair different herbs with your vegetable plants to naturally repel pests.

The scoop

In a short TikTok clip, Nettles and Petals breaks down the benefits of planting different herbs and explains which vegetable plants they grow best with.

To start, he says that chives are a great companion plant for carrots and apple trees. They deter aphids, mites, carrot root flies, and even rabbits. Chives also help to prevent apple trees from developing scab.

If you're looking for a natural mosquito repellent, consider adding lavender to your garden. Lavender is not only a hub for key pollinators, but it also is a great companion plant for squash, melon, tomatoes, and broccoli.

Similar to lavender, rosemary, and thyme are herbs that act as a natural mosquito repellent. Be sure to rub the leaves of your thyme plant to gently bruise the leaves and release the essential compounds that deter pests. Plant rosemary near peas, lettuce, and beans to also deter cockroaches, snails, and slugs.

Lastly, coriander, commonly referred to as cilantro, has a strong aroma that repels aphids and spider mites. Plant coriander next to tomatoes and spinach.

"Use the power of herbs for pest control," Nettles and Petals says, noting in the caption that "herbs make a fantastic addition to the vegetable garden, adding flavor as well as helping cultivate a more balanced ecosystem."

How it's helping

Thanks to Nettles and Petals, TikTokers are learning how to optimize the growth of their vegetable garden by planting herbs. With this simple hack, you can naturally keep away a variety of pests while also promoting the health of your entire garden.

Tending to a garden on a consistent basis has also been found to support both your mental and physical health. Individuals who garden are more physically active and report having reduced levels of stress.

The more you grow your own produce and herbs, the more you reduce the demand for globally shipped, mass-produced food items, which are typically more expensive to purchase. You'll not only be saving money, but you'll also be contributing to healthier air quality for everyone on our planet.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were grateful to discover a natural pest remedy and eager to test it out in their yards.

