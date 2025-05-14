Gardener shares surprisingly easy hack for growing seemingly endless supply of strawberries: 'I never knew that'

The popular post received comments from gardening enthusiasts who couldn't wait to try it out.

A gardener has shared a clever, surprisingly easy hack for maximising the amount of strawberries you get from one plant. Here's what you need to know.

The scoop

An avid gardener has shared a simple hack for boosting strawberry yields, and all it requires is some small pots and some rocks.

Posting on YouTube, gardener Joshua Meekins (@the_garden_is_growing) demonstrates how simple it is to get new strawberry plants by using the runners coming off each plant.

The runners contain new strawberry plants, and instead of cutting them off, Joshua places the new strawberry plant on top of a small plant pot filled with soil and holds down either side with rocks to allow roots to grow and anchor the plant in the soil.

Once the roots are established, the runners can be cut, and you will have a new potted strawberry plant that can be planted anywhere.

"There are at least eight runners coming out of this one plant," Joshua said while demonstrating how prolific strawberry plants can be.

How it's helping

Growing your own food offers a wide range of benefits for your diet, wallet, and the environment.

Food produced at home is often more nutritious, tastier, and healthier than store-bought produce, as it is grown chemical-free. Additionally, over time, it can help significantly cut grocery costs while reducing people's reliance on processed foods, which are often not the best choice for our bodies.

Making use of gardening hacks can help people grow more produce with minimal effort, maximising what they get out of their gardens and increasing the amount of fresh produce they can put on the table.

Spending time in the garden can also help people foster a connection to nature, and it has been shown to improve physical and mental health. It is also a great activity to get the family involved in and teach children a range of skills in a hands-on environment.

What everyone's saying

The post received over 36,000 views and dozens of comments from gardening enthusiasts who couldn't wait to try it out.

"I'm growing strawberries for the first time! Thanks for the tips! I never knew that," one gardener wrote.

Another commenter added: "My 25 established plants gave me around 200 babies this year."

