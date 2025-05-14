Gardener shares money-saving tips for growing seemingly endless supply of key ingredient: 'Yielding a bountiful harvest'

A gardener has shared a few simple tips for growing larger and bushier basil plants, providing people with a seemingly endless supply. Here's what you need to know.

The scoop

Avid gardener Jerra (@JerrasGarden) has shared her top two tips for growing bushier basil plants with more leaves.

In her YouTube video, the gardener explains that if you want to grow large basil plants and keep them providing leaves for longer, you don't want to let the plants go to seed. This means removing the flowers before they produce seeds, which extends the life cycle of the plant.

The second tip is that when pruning the plant, it's best to pinch the flowers off right above a set of leaves. This signals to the plant that it can branch off at this point, causing the plants to become even bushier.

"By pruning and removing flowers, you can help your basil plants become denser, fuller, and more productive, yielding a bountiful harvest," Jerra wrote in the video caption.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to save money while putting fresh produce on your table. Making use of hacks like these can help extend the life of the plants you are growing, which saves you money on buying new seeds and plants.

Growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs in your yard can provide better-tasting produce with greater nutritional content. The food we buy at the supermarket has often travelled long distances because it might not be local to the area or in season, so the nutritional content and taste are affected by the time it reaches your plate.

People who grow their own produce at home are also more likely to have healthier diets and consume more fruits and vegetables, as South Dakota State University observed.

Gardening is also better for mental health, with studies showing that spending time outside can help improve mood and overall well-being.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments were grateful for the tips.

One person thanked Jerra by writing: "Thank you! Mine is just starting to flower, so this is very helpful!"

"Good tip! My basil is close to going to seed right now," another added.

