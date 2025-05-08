Legislators approve stunning wildlife bridge project unlike anything seen in the US: 'It's a data-driven approach'

"While roads may get busier, they are also getting smarter."

Many of America's highways have existed for thousands of years, but rather than cars traveling them, they were migration routes for keystone species. Fortunately, legislators in Arizona have preserved one particular migration route in Arizona with a "wildlife bridge," according to Environment America.

Since the 1950s, the U.S. highway system has crisscrossed important areas of travel for animals, resulting in anywhere between 1 million and 2 million vehicle collisions with large animals yearly, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Associate Casey Miller reported that "elk, deer, black bears, and even mountain lions also need to move through the landscape — and right now, they've only got one option: cross the road."

Between 2018 and 2023, the area was the site of 58% of wildlife crashes on a 50-mile stretch of Arizona highway.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department proved the concentration of wildlife activity, per the Environment America report. They used GPS collars to pinpoint migratory routes. "It's a data-driven approach that mirrors successful efforts in other states," Miller reported.

The wildlife bridge is scheduled to be finished in 2026 and will be covered in vegetation. Tall fences will guide animals toward the crossing. Bridges like this have been introduced across the globe, helping save lives and even protect mammals on the brink of extinction.

Lives will be saved with fewer car accidents, and keystone species (species that, if removed, would cause major disruptions to the ecosystem) will be preserved when they can maintain normal migratory routes.

This can prevent the food chain from getting out of balance, which has real, tangible consequences for the public. Without keystone species to work as ecosystem engineers, invasive fish, mammals, insects, and plant life can run amok.

Wildlife crossings are a priority for road safety across the U.S., and many states are also working to build them for the safety of humans and wildlife.

This wildlife bridge will cost $15.8 million, and the projects across the U.S. are federally funded as part of the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program.

Miller wrote: "While roads may get busier, they are also getting smarter — and more wildlife-friendly.

"Elk, deer, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, mountain lions, black bears, and Arizonans can now rest easier with safe passageways over the I-17 freeway."

