Officials secure millions in funding for bridge that will be put to surprising use: 'Local citizens ... have been asking for a solution here for decades'

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: Idaho Transportation Department

If you have driven on a rural highway, you might know that collisions with wildlife can unfortunately be a common occurrence. 

In an effort to combat that, the Idaho Transportation Department has secured nearly $21 million in grant funding to build three highway underpasses on U.S. Route 30. The underpasses will be located near the Wyoming border and along a regional mule deer migratory route. 

As noted by the ITD, this "20-mile section of US-30 can incur more than 100 mule deer collisions with vehicles each year." The ITD also states that 70% of deer carcasses from vehicle collisions are reported in a four-mile section known as Rocky Point.

Like many animals, mule deer almost always follow the same migratory routes year after year. From birds to whales, animals migrate for a number of reasons, but it usually has to do with venturing to a secondary habitat for an established length of time. For mule deer, their established migratory corridors serve as a necessary link between summer and winter ranges. 

For years, researchers have recorded established migratory routes to better understand the movement of animals. While routes can be hardwired into these animals, their pathways can sometimes lead them straight into heavily populated areas and busy roadways.

According to a report by the Federal Highway Administration, nearly 90% of vehicle collisions with deer end in vehicle damage. In the majority of cases, this can also lead to severe injury or death of the animal involved.

Environmental planner Alissa Salmore notes that coming up with a proactive solution can be extremely beneficial for all parties.

"We are excited to get this project fully funded and built," Salmore says. "Local citizens and our Montpelier crew have been asking for a solution here for decades. It will be good to finally deliver this project, both for people and for wildlife."

x