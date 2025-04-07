Officials launch bold plan to control invasive pests using 'supercharged' method: '[They] act as little sponges'

The Cook County Highway Department in Minnesota is looking to remove miles of invasive plant species and turn them into biochar as part of its invasive species management plan.

Robbie Kimmel-Hass, a Cook County Highway Department engineer, referred to biochar as "supercharged charcoal" in an interview with WTIP. Producing it involves taking biomass, such as plants, branches, and grass, burning it in the absence of oxygen, and stopping the process before it turns to ash.

According to WTIP, the highway department is hoping to buy biochar kilns to help dispose of the invasive species, which can include harmful plants. Currently, the department cuts down the plants and lets them dry out before disposing of them, which takes up a lot of space and risks contamination.

The highway department applied for federal funding to support its program and estimated that two kilns would cost between $10,000 and $20,000.

Kimmel-Hass spoke about the process in the interview with WTIP before explaining that this was a particularly good benefit of the biochar in the area, noting that the pieces of material "act as little sponges too to hold water."

Research suggests that biochar can help improve soil health by increasing the amount of water and nutrients the soil contains, per the U.S Department of Agriculture. This can decrease the need for water and fertilizer and result in higher agricultural yields while reducing harmful pollution.

Invasive plants are a big problem, and taking steps to remove them is important for the health of the ecosystem. These plants often reproduce and spread quickly, crowding out the native plants that support the local ecosystems and the wild animals that live there. They can also spread pests and diseases, clog up waterways, and destroy crops.

Rewilding your yard with native plants offers a number of benefits, including supporting the local ecosystem. Native plants are adapted to the soil and weather of a particular area, which means they need very little help from people once established. This reduces the amount of time and money spent maintaining a garden. As an added bonus, it also supports local wildlife, including pollinators, which are vital for food production.

