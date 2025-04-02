Researchers stunned after observing changes in jaguar behavior in Amazon rainforest: 'It's amazing'

"I have no other word to describe it."

Jaguars in the Brazilian Amazon have surprised scientists with an unusual adaptation to annual flooding: They live in trees for months, hunting and raising families high above the rising waters.

What's happening?

As Mongabay reported, researchers at the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve fitted 14 jaguars with GPS collars between 2011 and 2020.

The results of their study revealed that these big cats don't migrate to dry land when seasonal floods raise water levels by up to 16 meters (52 feet). Instead, they move their entire lives into the treetops for about four months yearly.

"It's amazing, it's amazing! I have no other word to describe it," said biologist Marcos Roberto de Brito, lead author of the study.

The research team collected around 13,000 location points and discovered something unexpected. Rather than shrinking during flood seasons, the jaguars' territories remained stable or expanded, ranging from 50 to 373.6 square kilometers.

Why are tree-dwelling jaguars in danger?

While wildlife can acclimate to extreme conditions, there is only so much species can do to adapt. The Amazon's flood cycles are becoming more unpredictable, with record droughts in 2023-2024 following historic flooding in 2021.

"This alters the dynamics of the ecosystem. The Amazon Rainforest is sensitive to changes. Prolonged droughts reduce humidity and increase tree mortality, which unbalances everything else. Long floods expose animals such as jaguars to more severe periods of scarcity," explained the study's co-author, Guilherme Alvarenga.

These changes in flooding patterns affect how jaguars survive. Rising temperatures are intensifying these conditions, according to hydrologist Jhan-Carlo Espinoza, who noted that while El Niño and La Niña are natural climate variations, rising global temperatures accelerate them.

As our planet heats up, their living adaptations may not be enough to protect them.

What's being done to help the Amazon's jaguars?

The research at Mamirauá demonstrates how local knowledge and scientific methods can work together to gain a mutual understanding of wildlife. Residents first alerted scientists that jaguars stayed in trees during floods, which led to this remarkable study.

The research team honored this relationship by naming two local field assistants who helped track the jaguars as co-authors on the scientific paper, even after they had passed away.

Protected areas like the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve allow people and wildlife to thrive together. The reserve is home to over 6,600 people who maintain sustainable lifestyles alongside wildlife.

Supporting similar conservation efforts by donating to rainforest protection organizations, choosing products that don't contribute to deforestation, and spreading awareness about these incredible animals can help in their fight for survival in our warming world.

