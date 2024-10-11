Government-backed project set to build extraordinary new wildlife bridges: 'The blueprint for others to follow'

"Until the government makes the law fit for rewilding, we will continue to make a case for projects like this so they can be replicated."

Imagine strolling through a lush woodland and catching a glimpse of Europe's largest land mammal roaming freely below your feet. This captivating fantasy is about to become a reality in Kent, England, where the U.K.'s first-ever bison bridges are under construction, according to the Guardian.

These innovative structures are part of a conservation project that's revitalizing ancient woodlands and offering a blueprint for coexistence between humans and wildlife. The West Blean and Thornden Woods near Canterbury are set to become home to four bridges, allowing European bison to traverse public footpaths without coming into contact with visitors.

Bison have been thriving since being reintroduced to the area in 2022, so much so that they need more space to roam. These bridges will expand their territory from 50 to 200 hectares (approximately 123 acres to 494 acres).

Bison are nature's landscape architects. They strip bark from trees, create deadwood for insects and birds, and trample vegetation to make space for wildflowers. All this activity boosts biodiversity and helps capture carbon.









A similar project in Romania found that bison helped sequester an additional 54,000 tonnes (over 59,000 tons) of carbon annually. That's like taking thousands of cars off the road.

For visitors, these bridges offer a chance to witness conservation in action. Imagine the thrill of watching bison from above, knowing you're part of a project that's helping restore ecosystems.

Simon Bateman-Brown of Kent Wildlife Trust emphasized the project's significance: "Our wildlife is in trouble, and we need to think differently about how we deliver conservation projects in the U.K. if we are to change our future. The Wilder Blean initiative is a ground-breaking proof of concept project laying out the blueprint for others to follow."

While current regulations require extensive fencing to separate bison from the public, the long-term vision is even more exciting.

"Our long-term vision is to remove the steel fencing and have the herd contained via electric fencing, but until the government makes the law fit for rewilding, we will continue to make a case for projects like this so they can be replicated," Bateman-Brown added.

