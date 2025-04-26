Engineers build first-of-its-kind bridge that's saving lives on both sides of the road: 'We're going to those sites together'

The overpass sits above two arched tunnels that carry four lanes of traffic.

In Alberta, Canada, a unique bridge is helping animals safely cross one of the province's busiest highways — and it's changing how people think about road design and conservation.

Nestled between Calgary and Banff National Park, the Bow Valley Gap Wildlife Overpass is a 200-foot-wide crossing built over the Trans-Canada Highway, as Fast Company reported.

Covered in soil, grass, and trees, it looks more like a stretch of forest than a bridge. But it's already making a big difference for wildlife and the people who drive through the region every day.

This stretch of highway has long been a hotspot for vehicle-wildlife collisions, with nearly 70 reported each year.

Large animals such as elk and grizzly bears frequently cross here, putting themselves and drivers at risk. Now, instead of darting across traffic, animals can use the overpass to safely reach the other side.

The overpass sits above two arched tunnels that carry four lanes of traffic, and it was designed with animal behavior in mind.

Engineering and design firm Dialog worked with wildlife biologists to make sure the structure met the needs of the area's biggest species, per Fast Company.

The team carefully shaped the slopes so that prey animals could see predators coming, and they chose plants that blended into the landscape without attracting too much attention from hungry grazers.

This isn't just about avoiding crashes. Wildlife crossings also help protect natural migration routes, giving animals a better shot at finding food, mates, and shelter.

And as Alberta plans three more crossings, it's proving that we can build infrastructure that keeps nature connected and people safe.

Other communities are finding creative ways to reconnect habitats and protect wildlife.

Minnesota's solar farms double as native prairies for pollinators, and Dutch cities are transforming bus shelters with green roofs that support bees and other vital species.

Plans for the world's largest wildlife crossing are underway outside of Los Angeles, with the goal to protect local species, including mountain lions, while improving road safety for drivers.

Want to support the ecosystem where you live? Try rewilding your yard with native species, which can supply food and cover for animals.

"It's not just the engineering professional inheriting the recommendations from the biologist and ecologist or reading the report and then making their own decisions," Dialog project manager Neil Robson told Fast Company. "We're going to those sites together."

