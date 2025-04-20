Authorities take major step toward completing world's largest wildlife bridge: 'It's happening'

"This habitat on top is a result of a lot of design, engineering, and planning."

Wildlife advocates in California are one step closer to completing the world's largest wildlife crossing bridge. Conservationists and project partners recently laid the first layer of soil on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a massive bridge that provides a safe way for wildlife to traverse U.S. Route 101 in Agoura Hills, California.

The 210-foot by 174-foot crossing, which will be off-limits to humans, will create nearly 1 acre of wildlife habitat once it is complete. It was designed as a habitat-connecting corridor for native wildlife like bobcats, gray foxes, coyotes, and deer. But the primary inspiration for the project was the mountain lion.

California is home to about 3,200 to 4,500 mountain lions, one of the largest populations in the country. Mountain lions are a threatened species, with about 20,000 to 40,000 living in the U.S. today.

Research estimates mountain lions could become extinct in the Santa Monica Mountains within 50 years or less without intervention. CBS News reported that mountain lions are isolated because of California's massive freeways, which act as barriers across the region.

Wildlife advocates hope the crossing will help protect wildlife and commuters by reducing the risk of vehicle collisions. Every year, collisions between vehicles and large animals lead to an estimated 1 million to 2 million accidents, resulting in around 26,000 human injuries and 200 fatalities, per The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Animal crossings have proved to be an effective way to reduce wildlife-related collisions. In Arizona, the construction of more than 20 wildlife corridors has led to a 90% decrease in these incidents, according to National Geographic.

Notably, the project will use more than 6,000 cubic yards of specially engineered soil enriched with local microorganisms to support native plant life.

" It wasn't just a bag of soil you bought from Home Depot. [It] had to be cured and meticulously prepared," Beth Pratt, California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation and leader of the Save LA Cougars campaign, told LAist. "This habitat on top is a result of a lot of design, engineering, and planning — and it's happening."

Approximately 5,000 native plants, grown from more than 1 million locally collected seeds, will soon be planted to create a thriving habitat. Plant-covered 12-foot-tall sound walls will minimize light and noise pollution from the 10 lanes of rushing traffic below, making the crossing more appealing for wildlife.

Wildlife officials told LAist that 300,000 to 400,000 cars cross this section of the 101 freeway daily. According to Federal Highway Administration data, the 101 is one of the top 25 busiest highways in the U.S.

"We have to … almost trick [the animals] into thinking they're not on the freeway," Pratt told LAist. "And sound and light blockage is a big piece of that."

Beyond its functional purpose, the crossing is a powerful symbol of human efforts to heal environmental harm, supporting native animals with long-overdue respect and consideration.

"This is the first natural layer," Pratt told CBS News of laying the soil. "For me, what I can envision with that is a mountain lion's paw print in the soil."

The project, expected to be completed by late 2026, is estimated to cost $92 million upon completion.

