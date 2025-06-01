Officials stunned as lakes nears full capacity after brutal dry spell: 'We are out of the drought'

Wichita Falls, Texas, is no longer in drought, according to KAUZ.

Local water supply lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead are both nearly full following drought conditions that began in October.

"We are out of the drought, lakes are at 97%, so we're sitting in good shape," said Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, per KAUZ. "It is a scary time when your lakes get down to 18% and we're borderline trying to figure out how we're going to get water into the treatment center so that we can have water in our pipes, that's the scary part. The fact that we're at 97% full, it's fantastic."

After the good news, the city opted to lift its water use restrictions, according to the Times Record News.

Drought is a major threat caused by growing extreme weather patterns. These patterns are exacerbated by human-produced atmospheric pollution such as carbon dioxide and methane. While extended periods of limited rainfall may be inconvenient for everyday residents, they are catastrophic for farmers. Agriculture uses roughly 70% of freshwater worldwide. Without it, crops fail, supplies drop, and prices go up.

Farmers in North Carolina, South Dakota, Argentina, Cyprus, and Canada have all been suffering similar conditions as Texas. Rationing, hydroponic farming, and other adaptation efforts may help in the moment, but tackling the root cause is necessary.

Actions on a personal level such as exploring a plant-based diet, switching to an EV, and upgrading to a heat pump can help reduce emissions and the number of droughts that can damage food production supply chains. However, legislation is required on a larger scale to hold big polluters accountable.

Wichita Falls residents have been reacting to the news of the drought restrictions being lifted. Many have been vocal in their hope that water limits will stay in place so the supply remains high.

"Do not lift the restrictions, make them permanent," said one commenter.

"Don't lift!" said another.

