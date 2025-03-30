Farmers brace for disaster as dry conditions take over key croplands: 'It's scary for everybody'

"People build their farms for generations, and it could all change."

Dry conditions in South Dakota caused several wildfires at the beginning of March.

What's happening?

KELOLAND TV reported that the combination of drought and wind in South Dakota created the perfect storm for many wildfires to break out earlier this month.

"It's scary for everybody," farmer Ben Klumb told KELOLAND TV. "People build their farms for generations, and it could all change."

Why are these dry conditions harmful?

This is especially concerning since farmers are currently in the middle of planting season. Their crops and livelihoods are at stake.

"Just with these windy, dry conditions, it's kind of like a tinderbox just waiting to go up," South Dakota Soybean Association treasurer Brent Greenway told KELOLAND TV. "If there's fires ready to take off, there's just no topsoil moisture there to help slow things down, and that concerns you going into planting season."

Extreme weather events and climate change are not interchangeable.

As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained, weather is what we experience on a day-to-day basis. Climate is the pattern of weather that occurs in a specific area over a long period of time.

Droughts sometimes take place because of low precipitation and water levels. According to the NOAA, however, human activity like inefficient water usage can also contribute to dry conditions.

If dry conditions continue to cause wildfires in South Dakota for the next few decades, they would enact true, devastating climate change.

KELOLAND TV also stated that a fire near Rockerville, South Dakota, burned about 39 acres last weekend. Evacuation orders have since been lifted, and residents are safe.

What's being done about these dry conditions?

Fire crews have addressed wildfires caused by dry conditions as they occurred.

While we may not be able to prevent all droughts from happening, we can attempt to limit those created by human activity.

Being mindful of water usage can help. Having conversations with people around you about your collective water usage can change your community and multiply your impact.

