Farmers sound alarm over growing crisis threatening economy: 'We are not secure'

Canadian farmers have raised concerns about knock-on effects from drought conditions that have led to customers going bankrupt before making payments for produce.

What's happening?

Some farmers in Canada are facing the longest drought since the infamous Dust Bowl of the 1930s. Changing temperatures have caused stunted crops to grow since 2021 and low commodity prices, resulting in grain-buying firms going out of business and farmers unable to rely on insurance payments.

While there is some financial protection from the federal Canadian Grain Commission, the CGC is not enforcing a crucial law: reporting unlicensed companies to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada. By law, only licensed companies can buy crops directly from farmers, and some unlicensed companies have slipped through the cracks.

The CGC is also making it more difficult on farmers by requiring they post about non-payment within 90 days and not verifying that licensed firms have proper security.

The CGC also hasn't made a complaint about unlicensed companies to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in a minimum of seven years, according to a CGC spokesperson Christianne Hacault.

Why is protecting farmers important?

Canada is the No. 1 and No. 3 producer of canola oil and wheat in the world, respectively. On top of changing temperatures and climate disasters, the country's farmers are also expecting tariffs to impact their sales.

"Where do we cut our expenses? Or how do we get more revenue to do the things we need to do?" Canadian farmer Bill Prybylski told Insurance Journal. Prybylski is going to have to rely on a line of credit to keep his farm in Saskatchewan afloat until the next harvest in the autumn.

Southern Saskatchewan farmer Cherilyn Jolly-Nagel also told Insurance Journal that the current situation "has fully exposed that we are not secure."

With the lack of protections, lack of law enforcement, and low commodity prices, the farmers' risk of bankruptcy keeps rising.

What's being done about protecting farmers?

The CGC is consulting with farmers to improve its protection systems and its bylaws. However, it would be further improved if Canadian farmers had other options like paid climate leave, snow-resistant solar panels, and extreme weather survivors groups to keep more businesses afloat despite impactful weather events.

If you want to learn more about how climate issues are affecting where you live and how you can be a part of the solution, check out The Cool Down's guide.

