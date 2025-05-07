Farmers issue stark warning as relentless drought threatens food prices and supply: 'We will be searching for food'

With a drought extending into its fourth year and water levels critically low, Cyprus is on the cusp of a full-blown water crisis. If left unchecked, the country will soon have food insecurity, farmers are warning.

What's happening?

"The situation is tragic," Panikos Hambas, the general secretary of the Union of Cypriot Farmers, told the Cyprus News Agency. Rising global temperatures have exacerbated the drought problem, which has been endemic to the Mediterranean island. Cyprus has a typical Mediterranean climate, characterized by hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters. However, the winter's rainfall was once again far short of what was needed. Rainfall in January was the lowest on record in almost 30 years, per the Cyprus Mail.

Why do water shortages in Cyprus matter?

According to DW reporting, Cyprus has 108 dams and reservoirs that store water for drinking and agricultural use. The hotter summers and reduced rainfall are depleting their precious reserves at a critical rate, which has alarmed Cyprus farmers. The drought is causing the soil to dry up, forcing farmers to harvest crops early, resulting in reduced yields.

The climate crisis is damaging agriculture — increasing food prices and putting farmers' livelihoods at risk — while devastating entire ecosystems.

"We will not be talking about price hikes, but about food insecurity. We will be searching for food," Hambas warned, per the Cyprus News Agency.

What's being done about Cyprus' water crisis?

Cyprus is trying to build mobile desalination plants to meet its drinking water needs and free up resources for its agricultural sector. The country plans to build two additional plants to meet the population's needs, according to The Associated Press. However, desalination is expensive and energy intensive, and it produces large quantities of waste and toxic chemicals that harm marine wildlife.

More sustainable agricultural practices have been successfully implemented in other parts of the world by reducing chemical and water use while boosting production. Another example is India turning to its tech sector to find innovative solutions to climate-induced problems in agriculture, while Cameroon has achieved some success in adopting traditional farming methods.

Regardless of which path Cyprus follows, the underlying issue for everyone is meeting the climate crisis head-on through diplomatic, local, and individual actions.

